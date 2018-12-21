In defense of used holiday gifts

× Expand Natalia Manzocco

Last year on Christmas Day, in addition to the gifts we had all carefully wrapped and parked under the tree, my mom had a surprise prepared for my siblings and I.

After we'd finished unwrapping our gifts to one another, she produced five more unlabeled presents (one for each of us), put them in the centre of the table, and announced that she was pitting us against one another in an impromptu white elephant gift exchange.

Since we're a large, loud Italian family, we were very on board with adding additional competition to our holiday festivities. But there wasn't much of a fight — everyone walked away happy, with something that was perfectly suited to them. The cut-glass decanter went to my little bro, a burgeoning wine and spirits nerd. The brand-new butter bell ended up with my middle sister, who swears to this day that it saved her and her boyfriend's relationship. (A house divided between fridge-butter people and countertop-butter people cannot stand).

It was one of the most fun gift-unwrapping sessions in recent memory — and every single piece had been snagged for a few bucks at the local Goodwill.

That day, I'd also received buttery-soft leather pencil skirt my mom had found at the thrift store, and a chunky wool fisherman sweater from a local vintage shop. Meanwhile, I had given her a beautiful dove-grey microsuede jacket with a shawl collar — and then immediately boasted that I'd found it, in perfect vintage condition, for $30 at the Leslieville Value Village. (I couldn't resist bragging. I mean, could you?)

Some of my most memorable gifts (both received and given) in the past couple of years have been found secondhand — but it seems like when it comes to holiday gifting practices, I'm still an outlier.

Times have changed, and gift-giving trends have certainly changed with them. Rents are rising (and available storage space is shrinking) and more and more people are opting to spend their limited discretionary funds on experiences over stuff. And the amount of waste produced during the holidays by Canadians has come under increasing public scrutiny, with Toronto and Vancouver both urging the public to give concert tickets, classes or trips as presents in an effort to cut down on the paper, packaging and even gifts that end up in the landfill.

Thrifting gifts should fit right in with modern giving trends: It's undeniably economical, comes with zero boxes and bags to trash, and in theory, could even divert a used item from being thrown away.

But a recent study by U.S. consumer finances company Bankrate shows secondhand items remain a roundly unpopular choice for holiday presents. Just 16 per cent of the people surveyed by Bankrate said they would be willing to give used gifts as a cost-saving measure over the holidays, putting it fifth out of six potential options.

More popular strategies among those surveyed: limiting gifts to just immediate family, shopping sales or using coupons, giving homemade gifts, and even (gasp) re-gifting.

This trend is also reflected locally. Bunz is known by thrifty Torontonians as the source from which all cool used things flow — but while taking a recent user poll on the Bunz app, I was shocked by the significant number of respondents who said they would not be OK with receiving a pre-loved holiday gift. This, from the community that has become known for rehoming used sex toys and half-finished pizzas.

Given how fraught with obligation and tension holiday gift-giving tends to be, and how deeply people seem to be opposed to the idea of secondhand gifts, I honestly don't blame folks for buying their aunt Gertrude something safely shrink-wrapped in nice, sterile cellophane and calling it a day.

But where does the stigma come from? It could be that shoppers are worried a secondhand gift will stick out like a sore thumb among the sea of boxed and hang-tagged gifts they're used to seeing under the tree. They might be worried about looking cheap, or about appearing to be unable to afford brand-new gifts. (Or maybe they're just thinking about the aunt who gift-wrapped the cat in National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation.)

But putting all of that aside for a moment: On balance, how many people would turn away a secondhand gift that they would otherwise like and use, versus something impractical or impersonal chosen purely out of convenience or obligation?

I submit that similar rules should apply to secondhand gifting as when giving handmade gifts. Instead of phoning in that macaroni portrait (or grabbing that sad, coffee-stained novelty mug), be sure to take the time to make sure it's something they would actually use, wear or display; that it's of good quality; and that it's in attractive, clean condition.

These criteria seem to singlehandedly reverse shoppers' feelings toward getting or giving a used item, according to my 100 per cent methodologically sound poll of my Twitter followers:

× would you give, or be excited to receive, a used item as a gift (provided it was something cool, of good quality, and in good condition?) — god rest ye merry gentlemanzocco (@nataliamanzocco) December 18, 2018

Admittedly, what you gain in cost savings and uniqueness with cherry-picking used gifts, you trade off in effort. Making multiple trips to the thrift store or scouring every vintage retailer, hoping to find that vintage Holt's cashmere among an ocean of pilled sweaters, is a lot more time-consuming than grabbing the latest Heather's Pick from Chapters and shoving it in a gift bag.

It's also something of a higher-risk proposition: You have to know what the receiver of your gift likes and/or what size they wear, and be secure enough in your choice to fork it over sans gift receipt.

Admittedly, this is the kind of activity that might be a little too easy for me, a card-carrying thrifting weirdo who hits her local VV whenever she gets a spare evening, to casually recommend. Not everyone likes digging for treasure as much as I do; some folks find the possibility of shopping for gifts in a curated boutique overwhelming, never mind rifling through racks for hours in hopes of finding that one perfect piece.

The key is patience and an open mind. Maybe that special person in your life would flip for a '92 Jays World Series sweatshirt or a wool camel coat, they collect brass planters, or they're trying to deck out their bar cart with the perfect ice bucket. Pop by those spots in the secondhand store a few times, and you might come up lucky. (And if not? Well, the mall's always there as a fallback plan.)

There have been times when I've had to accept that secondhand gifts aren't a one-size-fits-all solution — both figuratively and literally. That fisherman sweater I got from my mom? Whoever it was originally knitted for had freakishly long Gumby arms. For a while, I held onto hope that it was cute-oversized. Alas, it was just oversized-oversized, and in the end, I sent it to live on a farm upstate (aka Common Sort).

But I was grateful she took a risk buying it, because I'd had my heart set on a unique, hard-to-find piece just like that one. Plus, had she decided to take her search to the mall instead, she would have likely been faced with 1,000 cotton-blend schmatas, and not the kind of heavy, hand-knitted Irish wool I was really lusting over. However you feel about shopping used, you gotta admit: They really just don't make stuff like they used to.

This year, my mom texted us with her usual request for holiday gift ideas. (Surprises tend to go out the window when you have five children.) I had one request: Could she keep her eyes peeled at the thrift store for a set of grey cocktail glasses?

Less than a week later, I got a text with a photo of six perfect smoked-glass tumblers: "These work?"

Good will us, every one.

Need some thrift-spiration? Here's a roundup of vintage gifts that would make me absolutely lose my mind on Christmas Day:

nataliam@nowtoronto.com | @nataliamanzocco