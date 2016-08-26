Vote now for the city's best bike shop, cannabis dispensary and hair salon

Toronto is a shopping paradise. Along with hosting some of the biggest retail chains, we have a thriving community of independent businesses and service providers. Earlier this year, we asked NOW readers to nominate their favourites in 50-plus Shopping & Services categories in our Readers' Choice 2016 poll. Now is your chance to pick the best of the best!
BEST BICYCLE STORE
Safely commuting or joyriding through this city is no easy task, but keeping your bike in peak performance is one way to help you do it. These 10 bicycle stores are dedicated to supporting Toronto's love for getting around on two wheels. Vote for the best one here!
- Bateman's Bicycle Company
- Bikes on Wheels
- Canadian Tire
- Curbside Cycle
- Cycle Solutions
- Cyclepath - Danforth
- Duke's
- Ride Away Bikes
- Sweet Pete's
- Urbane Cyclist
BEST CANNABIS DISPENSARY
The whiff of possible cannabis legalization has led to a small explosion of storefront dispensaries and compassionate care societies in Toronto. While we wait to hear from the federal government about the future of medical marijuana, vote for the best dispensary in the city.
- 647
- Bellwoods Dispensary
- Canna Boss
- Canna Clinic
- Eden
- Green Jar
- Mettrum Ltd
- Potluck Apothecary
- Queens of Cannabis
- True Compassion Toronto
BEST HAIR SALON
Whether you're looking for an updated look or a last-minute cut before a friend's wedding, a solid hairstylist can be your key to staying sane and looking great. You nominated these 10 salons as the best in the city – but only one can be the winner, so vote!
- Cabinet Salon
- Dat Salon
- Grateful Head
- June Croken, Hairdresser on Fire
- Lone & Co.
- ONE Salon
- Parlour - Ossington
- Safiya's House of Kreation
- Studio67
- worldSALON
The clock is ticking for Readers' Choice 2016. Winners will be announced in November – and if you're a finalist who wants to be one of them, contact us at advertising@nowtoronto.com to hear about some reliable ways to get your name in front of voters when they're making choices for the "Best in Toronto."