Where to watch the royal wedding in Toronto

During the early hours of Saturday (May 19), former Toronto resident and actor Meghan Markle will marry royal ginger Prince Harry. Assuming you don’t have something better to do, like sleep in on your day off, you can partake in the global televised event with one can only assume includes millions of revelers.

In Toronto, several venues including hotels, pubs and theatres are hosting royal wedding viewing parties. The "i do's" happen early so be sure to set your alarm clock.

Princess of Wales Theatre

If witnessing the royal “I do’s” with several hundred other fans is your idea of fun, schlep over to the Princess of Wales Theatre, which is hosting a free screening on the big screen. Doors open at 5:30 am and the broadcast begins at 6 am. Trivia, prizes and free breakfast are all part of the package. Attendees are encouraged to dress up for the occasion, so go ahead and rock that fascinator and gown. See listing for details.

Windsor Arms Hotel

The Yorkville hotel is planning a royal breakfast for the royal nuptials in their Courtyard Ballroom. From 6 to 10 am, guests can indulge in an assortment of scones, crumpets, bubble and squeak and even wedding cake, all washed down with tea. Reservations are required and the entire experience comes with a royal price tag of $95 per person. See website for details.

Duke of Cornwall

Join the British Canadian Chamber of Trade and Commerce at the Duke of Cornwall (400 University) starting at 7 am to watch Prince Harry’s mug on multiple TV screens. A raffle, light entertainment and wedding cake are all included, and attendees, who are encouraged to dress up, are able to purchase meals from the pub. Guests are invited to stay for the Chelsea vs Manchester United football match afterwards. See website for details.

Fairmont Royal York

The Fairmont has several offerings related to the royal wedding including a big-screen viewing of the event at their EPIC Lounge. Breakfast gets started at 6 am and includes a choice of classic bubble and squeak or bangers and eggs for $25. Reservations are recommended. See website for details.

