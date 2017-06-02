I took a mermaid swim class and didn’t hate it

× Expand NOW's Michelle da Silva (right) doing her best Ariel impression at an Aquamermaid mermaid swim class.

It might surprise you that I’ve never wanted to be a mermaid. Of all the Disney princesses that were popular in the ‘90s, my favourite was always Jasmine, not Ariel. Don’t get me wrong, mermaids are cool. They have iridescent tails and can lure pirates, and their long wavy hair always seems to look great after hours in salt water. But my interest in mermaid culture kind of died as I got older.

Some people, however, never grow out of wanting to be a mermaid. Fast Company reports that around 1,000 men and women work as professional mer-people in America. Some swim around at aquariums, some take their tails to parties, and around a dozen are employed at Dive Bar, an aquatic-themed club with nightly mermaid shows in Sacramento, California.

“It’s really hard, which is something I don’t think people fully understand, because we want it to look so effortless,” Rachel Smith, head mermaid at Dive Bar, told Fast Company. Along with performing elaborate routines, Smith swims in a clear tank about the size of an elevator filled with saltwater and live fish. She calls the gig a “dream come true.”

At Florida’s Weeki Wachee Springs park, mermaids have been performing in The Little Mermaid show – a retelling of Hans Christian Andersen’s story in a 400-seat submerged auditorium – since the 1950s. Their waist-length blonde and brown hair forms halos around their faces when they’re underwater. Some consider it a more humane alternative to watching captive whales. Then there’s the annual gathering at North Carolina Merfest, an all-ages convention held at an aquatic centre. The 2015 edition attracted more than 300 attendees, many of them shelling out thousands of dollars for top-of-the-line tails.

Lately, it seems that our cultural obsession with mermaids is stronger than ever. Mermaid hair and mermaid nail art have taken the beauty industry by storm. Mermaid toast – a pastel concoction of cream cheese with food colouring – is avocado toast's cool, mystical cousin. Some people believe that the resurgence of mermaids, unicorns and basically all things Lisa Frank, is a reaction to all the hate, racism and misogyny in our world. We're using fantasy to escape from the general despair in our lives. Not to mention, for some trans women and non-binary folks, mermaids are a symbol of transformation and beauty.

So when I was invited to try out a mermaid swim class in Toronto last week, I jumped at the chance. Aquamermaid offers mermaid swimming classes in Ontario and Quebec that are open to all ages and genders.

× Expand Dive Bar Women at Sacramento's Dive Bar perform as mermaids in an underwater tank above the bar.

Last Saturday, I headed to the pool at the University Settlement, a community centre on Grange. When I arrived, there was a kids’ class already happening, where girls wearing colourful polyester tails splashed around the shallow end. Towards the end of the class, they washed up onto the pool deck, posing on their bellies with their tails flicked in the air as their parents swarmed around to take photos and videos.

Then it was our turn. My class included four women in our 20s and 30s, while a private class for a bachelorette party was held simultaneously at the other end of the pool. First, we were required to do a swim test – just two laps to ensure that we could, in fact, swim. While the class is open to all swimming levels, it’s best suited for strong swimmers. Treading water normally in the deep end can be exhausting, and having your feet and legs are confined in weighted fabric adds a significant level of difficulty.

Then, we were fitted with our mermaid tails, which came in blue, pink, orange or purple and accommodate all kinds of body types. At the bottom of each tail, there’s a hard flipper that feels similar to the ones you wear snorkeling or scuba diving, but they’re joined together. I slipped my feet into the flippers and wriggled the suit up my legs and over my hips. Then I awkwardly jumped into the pool feet first.

× Expand Aquamermaid All ages and genders are welcome at Aquamermaid classes, and private lessons for parties are also available.

Our first task was to learn to tread water with our tails in the deep end. Rather than the eggbeater motion you typically make with each leg, you kind of wriggle your tail back and forth and make a circular motion with your hips as if you’re hula-hooping. A few minutes passed and our instructor tossed two rubber balls into the water to make things more difficult. We were told to throw the balls at each other and yell out our mermaid names. Confused, the four of us looked at each other and then simply yelled out our human names – to the dismay of our very enthusiastic instructor.

Next, we learned various swim techniques, performing dolphin kicks to propel us on our front, back and sides. When we started to get tired, we headed to the shallow end to practice sculling forwards and backwards with our hands. The final trick we learned was swimming along the bottom of the pool, picking up weighted rings that lay along the pool floor as we went.

I hardly felt elegant and mystical like the mermaids I’ve seen in photos and videos. For one, my hair was all tangled and wrapped around my face, and I was wearing swim goggles rather than waterproof makeup. At an hour long, the class was a good workout and I definitely felt tired by the end. Plus, my fingers were completely pruned. It was time for this little mermaid to hit the showers.

Overall, I was surprised by how much fun I found swimming around with a mermaid tail. Perhaps, I had never considered mermaiding and letting my mer-dreams soar because mermaids are always white. They often look like Daryl Hannah, Astrid Bergès-Frisbey and Ariel, and not at all like me. But at Aquamermaid’s swim class, everyone is welcome, and the folks in my class and the instructor were very diverse. While I’m not quite ready to trade in my legs for a job at the mermaid theme park, I’ll admit I have a new-found appreciation for the men and women in tails.

Aquamermaid classes are $60. The Mermaid Ball, an annual costume party presented by SQUID LID, takes place at Revival (783 College) on June 8.

michelled@nowtoronto.com | @michdas