Daniel Hall, O.A.A.

As part of the Live Green Perks Digital Residency, we're profiling owners of participating businesses in the Live Green Perks program. Find out about eco-friendly products and services you can use in order to make a difference.

Why should a consumer choose your products or services over a mainstream/non-green option?

We spend over half our lives inside our homes so they should be healthy, regenerative and beautiful places.

Why is being green important to you?

We all can help the fight against climate change by making small decisions. Renovating our home is a huge opportunity to make a larger scale impact on health, wellness and energy use.

What does your business offer as a Live Green Perk?

A free Green Design consultation of up to two hours ($350 value).

