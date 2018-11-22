Emily & Rebekah Okashimo

As part of the Live Green Perks Digital Residency, we're profiling owners of participating businesses in the Live Green Perks program. Find out about eco-friendly products and services you can use in order to make a difference.

Why should a consumer choose your products or services over a mainstream/non-green option?

Connect with your practice on a deeper level with all natural cork yoga alternatives. Not only is cork good for you and our planet, it also makes the perfect yoga companion. Free from harmful chemicals and PVC’s, cork is naturally self-cleaning and inhibits bacteria, mould and fungal growth meaning a clean and fresh smelling mat all the time. Did you know that no trees are harmed either? Cork is harvested from the regenerative bark of cork oak trees and actually absorbs more carbon dioxide and releases more oxygen into the atmosphere when stripped of their bark.

What are the most popular eco-friendly gifts people can buy from your shop?

Our cork yoga mat is by far the most popular item in our shop. The positive feedback from our loyal yogis is all the motivation we need to continue spreading the word and encouraging more yogis to make the switch. One of the best features is the non-slip grip cork provides! Truly connect with Mother Earth and let the strength of the Earth ground you in those hard to hold poses. With cork, the more you sweat, the better your grip!

Why is being green important to you?

We encourage our yogis to “stretch yourself” meaning, open your mind and heart to a more conscious way of living. Just as we practice in yoga, stretching opens up new spaces in our bodies to bring our focus and breath to. It means bringing this new awareness to your everyday life. We are true believers that everything you do makes a difference. No matter how great or small, our choices add up. Collectively, our decisions have the power to change the world! Napolean Hill once said, “If you cannot do great things. Do small things in a great way.” This is the ethos with which we built the Urbivore on.

What does your business offer as a Live Green Perk?

Buy a yoga mat and get a free upcycled cork yoga mat strap, or receive 10 per cent off your purchase!

