Gail Burgin

As part of the Live Green Perks Digital Residency, we're profiling owners of participating businesses in the Live Green Perks program. Find out about eco-friendly products and services you can use in order to make a difference.

Why should a consumer choose your products or services over a mainstream/non-green option?

Rescued Bears is the embodiment of "reduce, reuse, recycle" as everything from their clothing and the bears themselves have been rescued from being thrown away.

What are the most popular eco-friendly gifts people can buy from your shop?

The bear with hand-knit sweater.

Why is being green important to you?

All proceeds from sales go to support West Toronto KEYS. They help adults with intellectual disabilities teach their full potential and every single adult I have met loves bears.

What does your business offer as a Live Green Perk?

Free shipping on our hand-knit scarves in Toronto.

