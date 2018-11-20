Jennifer Fowlow

As part of the Live Green Perks Digital Residency, we're profiling owners of participating businesses in the Live Green Perks program. Find out about eco-friendly products and services you can use in order to make a difference.

Why should a consumer choose your products or services over a mainstream/non-green option?

Our studio uses solely Ontario grown flowers to create custom floral arrangements while supporting local growers and farmers.

What are the most popular eco-friendly gifts people can buy from your shop?

Our floral arrangements!

Why is being green important to you?

As a small business we have complete control over our eco footprint and are constantly finding new ways to be as green as possible. In the floral industry there is lots of waste and at Wild North one of our main goals is to be innovative in our green efforts.

What does your business offer as a Live Green Perk?

We offer 10 per cent off your order when ordering through Live Green Perks.

