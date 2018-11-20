Jo Ann Fawcett, Owner

As part of the Live Green Perks Digital Residency, we're profiling owners of participating businesses in the Live Green Perks program. Find out about eco-friendly products and services you can use in order to make a difference.

× Expand Pure Health- Live Green Perks

Why should a consumer choose your products or services over a mainstream/non-green option?

We use Canadian made, USDA approved Seaflora Skincare for our facials. Its local, organic, not tested on animals. We also carry Toronto made Firoza soaps and body cremes. These natural soaps are made here in Toronto, with simple paper packaging that can be recycled, little carbon footprint as we can buy small batch orders and hand delivered.

What are the most popular eco-friendly gifts people can buy from your shop?

Seaflora Body Gel, Seaflora Rich Laminaria face moisturizer, Firoza natural handsoaps.

Why is being green important to you?

We love supporting Canadian, smart products that have been produced with thought, integrity and safe ingredients. We believe in supporting the brilliant minds here in Canada that produce world class quality products in our own backyard. Supporting small businesses helps support communities and employ people with quality skills for producing savvy products.

What does your business offer as a Live Green Perk?

We offer 15% off any Seaflora Skincare or Firoza Natural Skincare products. If combined with a facial service you will receive 20% off retail products.

Visit the NOW Digital Residency: Live Green Perks