The Live Green Perks app is helping Torontonians save big for the holidays

The holidays are a time of giving, but with generosity comes excess and waste. In 2017, Canadians threw out 540,000 tonnes of wrapping paper and gift bags, most of which was not recyclable. As a result, the city of Toronto’s Live Green Perks hopes to bring mindfulness to the season by providing Torontonians a way to save on gifts, support local businesses and offset the environmental aspects of the holidays with eco-friendly gifts.

Using the Live Green Perks app available for both iOS and Android, users find a deal of their choice – discounts on local events, products and services – all of which are from green businesses. Once you've found a deal, flash the app in store or enter the promo code online to claim it. And, for every 20 perks a user claims in-app, the city of Toronto plants one tree that the user can dedicate to a friend or loved one. Just in time for the holiday season, Live Green Perks is unveiling dozens of exclusive deals for the holidays, running from November 19 to December 24.

Consonant Skincare

15 per cent off all Consonant Skincare products

Consonant Skincare carries pure and organic products all made locally in Toronto. From body washes to lotions to high end skincare, Consonant’s products are committed to being green with 99 to 100 per cent of their ingredients meeting natural skin care guidelines. All packaging also meets green standards by being 100 per cent recyclable and derived from post-consumer material.

Royal Ontario Museum

20 per cent off general admission or special exhibition tickets

The Royal Ontario Museum is a Toronto landmark and one of the world’s leading museums of natural history and culture. With current unmissable temporary exhibits like Spiders: Fear and Fascination and Designing Asian Design, ROM tickets make a perfect gift. By continuing to make guests aware of challenges facing conservation, climate change, and biodiversity the ROM encourages living sustainably.

The Healthy Butcher

Buy two get one free of the Healthy Butcher's housemade bone broths and stocks

The Healthy Butcher offers locally raised and sustainable meat a fish. Offering gourmet prepared foods and the best cuts of meat – the Healthy Butcher’s bone broth is a staple for cold and flu season. As one of the first retail stores in Canada to become an Ocean Wise partner, the store is committed to sustainability and reducing their environmental impact.

Beadle

Buy one get one free 250 ml jars of Beadle all natural bath salts

Selling jewelry, accessories, natural aromatherapy, artwork and more, all of Beadle’s products are handmade in Canada with an emphasis on products being made locally in Toronto. Focusing primarily on recycled and vintage remnant products, Beadle also provides biodegradable bags and wrapping paper for minimal waste.

Balzac’s

10 per cent off beans, or "for here" brewed coffee or tea

A Toronto staple, Balzac’s has been serving the city for over 20 years. And with seven locations in Toronto, it’s difficult to not be familiar with their ethically sourced, fair trade, sustainable brew.