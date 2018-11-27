Mario Fiorucci

As part of the Live Green Perks Digital Residency, we're profiling owners of participating businesses in the Live Green Perks program. Find out about eco-friendly products and services you can use in order to make a difference.

Why should a consumer choose your products or services over a mainstream/non-green option?

We don't just sell Organic, we curate the best of the best - whether it's meat, fish, produce, or grocery items.

What are the most popular eco-friendly gifts people can buy from your shop?

Gift cards, classes, meat boxes.

Why is being green important to you?

Sustainability - we simply can't keep going the way we are going, depleting the nutrition of our limited amount of soil, destroying our oceans, and polluting our air. Our focus is on food, which has a direct impact on personal health and Earth health.

What does your business offer as a Live Green Perk?

Discount off of Certified Organic chickens as well as free home deliveries.

Visit the NOW Digital Residency: Live Green Perks