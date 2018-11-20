Maureen Bradshaw

As part of the Live Green Perks Digital Residency, we're profiling owners of participating businesses in the Live Green Perks program. Find out about eco-friendly products and services you can use in order to make a difference.

Why should a consumer choose your products or services over a mainstream/non-green option?

My shirts are made of 100 per cent GOTS certified organic cotton and with eco-friendly dyes.

What are the most popular eco-friendly gifts people can buy from your shop?

The Let Go long sleeve t-shirt and the Laugh Like Buddha t-shirt.

Why is being green important to you?

When farmers spray cotton with pesticides, it makes the people and animals in the area very sick.

What does your business offer as a Live Green Perk?

15 per cent off your online order.

Please add any testimonials or comments about your experience as a Live Green Perks member business.

It is great to be part of a local initiative that allows skeptical consumers to try green products and find out for themselves that there are better options available that will only impact the planet positively.

