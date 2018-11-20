Maurice Bitran, CEO

As part of the Live Green Perks Digital Residency, we're profiling owners of participating businesses in the Live Green Perks program. Find out about eco-friendly products and services you can use in order to make a difference.

What's new and exciting at the Ontario Science Centre?

Easy TTC access and Eglinton Crosstown coming! The Energy Show highlights how renewable energy sources can make a difference.

What are the most popular eco-friendly gifts people can buy from your shop?

The Gorilla Store at the Ontario Science Centre supplies industrial surplus components (saved from the landfill) for maker projects.

What is a unique eco-friendly gift that people could buy at the Ontario Science Centre?

We promote scientific literacy and curiosity, which will spark the current generation to solve our current and future environmental challenges.

What does your business offer as a Live Green Perk?

LiveGreen cardholders and app users receive 20 per cent off general admission at the Ontario Science Centre.

