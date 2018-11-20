As part of the Live Green Perks Digital Residency, we're profiling owners of participating businesses in the Live Green Perks program. Find out about eco-friendly products and services you can use in order to make a difference.

× Expand Fresh City- Live Green Perks

Why should a consumer choose your products or services over a mainstream/non-green option?

Fresh City is the local, healthier option for fresh food.

What are the most popular eco-friendly gifts people can buy from your shop?

Our meal and salad jars.

Why is being green important to you?

We can and deserve to eat better food. We put a man on the moon and a supercomputer in our hands, surely we can figure out how to eat food that doesn't poison our bodies and planet.

What does your business offer as a Live Green Perk?

$10 off your first online order

Please add any testimonials or comments about your experience as a Live Green Perks member business.

Live Green was crucial in spreading the word about our business early on. It has since become a valued partner for us as we have grown organically (pun intended!)

