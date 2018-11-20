Salvatore G. F. Crimi

As part of the Live Green Perks Digital Residency, we're profiling owners of participating businesses in the Live Green Perks program. Find out about eco-friendly products and services you can use in order to make a difference.

Why should a consumer choose your products or services over a mainstream/non-green option?

One is they will be supporting a private family buisness managed by my finace and myself. Another is you will be helping to keep wood and other building materials out of landfills. By not chipping wood, the carbon that was trapped by that tree stays in the material when preserved. In landfills the carbon is released during the decay process and will, in turn, hurt our fight against climate change.

What are the most popular eco-friendly gifts people can buy from your shop?

I am a design-build company for artisan home furnishings from reclaimed materials, mostly people purchase light fixtures, coffee tables and tables. But I can produce anything a clients imagination comes up with.

Why is being green important to you?

Because climate change is a serious challenge that effects us all, this helps me contribute in a small way. And its plain common sense for me to use perfectly good reclaimed materials in my creations.

What does your business offer as a Live Green Perk?

10 per cent off for Live Green members, and I will always be a contact that anyone can speak with to better understand my techniques or practices.

