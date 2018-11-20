As part of the Live Green Perks Digital Residency, we're profiling owners of participating businesses in the Live Green Perks program. Find out about eco-friendly products and services you can use in order to make a difference.

Why should a consumer choose your products or services over a mainstream/non-green option?

Many of our prodcuts are made from salvaged or reclaimed wood.

What are the most popular eco-friendly gifts people can buy from your shop?

Reclaimed teak wood panels for new or exsisting cabinets, including IKEA.

Why is being green important to you?

They are good for the planet, look beautiful, unique and one of a kind.

What does your business offer as a Live Green Perk?

15 per cent discounts!

