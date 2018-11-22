Tori Vaccher

As part of the Live Green Perks Digital Residency, we're profiling owners of participating businesses in the Live Green Perks program. Find out about eco-friendly products and services you can use in order to make a difference.

Why should a consumer choose your products or services over a mainstream/non-green option?

They are organic and all natural ingredients made with love in an eco-conscious space with compostable packaging.

What are the most popular eco-friendly gifts people can buy from your shop?

Our vegan cinnamon buns and gluten-free donuts.

Why is being green important to you?

Business ethics match personal ethos.

What does your business offer as a Live Green Perk?

Our live green perk is 10 per cent off.

