CANADIAN FILM NOW & THEN: A 35-YEAR RETROSPECTIVE IN 29 COVERS April 10 to April 22 at Sam Pollock Square, Brookfield Place (181 Bay). FREE .

National Canadian Film Day, REEL CANADA's annual day-long celebration of Canadian movies, is on the horizon and, in honour of Canada 150, NOW Magazine and REEL CANADA present a vivid retrospective of our country's cinematic history over the past 35 years.

That's how long NOW has been publishing, and so we're showing off the magazine's spectacular cover art in the exhibit. Each page one features a Canadian filmmaker or actor whose career hasblossomed over the past three decades, from David Cronenberg to Ellen Page, Deepa Mehta to Tatiana Maslany.

Alongside each cover, which has been enlarged to 24 by 33 inches, you can read remarks by a new-generation film artist. Actor/director Nadia Litz comments on Patricia Rozema and Hugh Gibson, whose movie The Stairs won the Toronto Film Critics Association's $100,000 best Canadian feature award (screening April 11 at the Revue) comments on Ron Mann. Also in the mix are reminiscences by the photographer who took the shot – many of the images are NOW's famous "big heads" – and excerpts from the original cover story that shed light on the movie's director or star.

It's a chance to recognize Canadian film creators and to appreciate NOW's approach to arts coverage. We were freakishly prescient, for starters – most of our subjects were new discoveries who have gone on to very accomplished, award-winning careers.

And we continue to be gritty, proudly local and fiercely independent.