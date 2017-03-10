Eight empowering movies by and about women to watch online right now

MAD MAX: FURY ROAD is structured as one long chase. The film finds the exhausted Max Rockatansky (Tom Hardy) captured by a desert death cult and eventually roped into helping a handful of women escape from a tyrant. Hardy’s note perfect as Max, forever weighing the good he might be able to do against the trouble it’ll surely rain down on him, and Nicholas Hoult is a lot of fun as a nihilistic zealot. But the film’s real emotional core is the gimlet-eyed war driver Furiosa (Charlize Theron), scarred by her warrior’s life and bent on redemption. (See full Mad Max: Fury Road review).

Where to watch: iTunes

THE GIRL WITH ALL THE GIFTS is an engaging mixture of George A. Romero’s Day Of The Dead and Danny Boyle’s 28 Days Later…, it’s set in an England overrun by the ravenous victims of a fungal infection. They’re called “hungries,” but potato/potahto: they’re fast zombies. Our hero is Melanie (terrific newcomer Sennia Nanua), a little girl being held at a military base with some other children as part of a desperate attempt to find a vaccine for the fungus. Melanie and her schoolmates aren’t mindless beasts, though they’re still capable of feral violence. And when the base falls (in rather spectacular fashion), Melanie, her teacher (Gemma Arterton), a driven scientist (Glenn Close) and a military escort are thrust into a scary new world. (See full The Girl With All The Gifts review).

Where to watch: iTunes

HIDDEN FIGURES focuses on the real-life experience of three Black women who played integral roles in NASA’s early space projects: physicist Katherine Johnson (Taraji P. Henson), computer program­mer Dorothy Vaughan (Octavia Spencer) and engineer Mary Jackson (Janelle Monáe). (See full Hidden Figures review).

Where to watch: iTunes

× Expand Photo Credit: Jan Thijs ARRIVAL

ARRIVAL isn't just another alien invasion movie. When a dozen giant spaceships descend upon the Earth, a linguist (Amy Adams) and a theoretical physicist (Jeremy Renner) are tapped by the U.S. government to communicate with the ship that’s landed in Montana. (See full Arrival review).

Where to watch: iTunes

ANGRY INDIAN GODDESSES introduces five women, all of whom – except the alpha female capitalist Su (Sandhya Mridul) – are getting royally jerked around by sexists in the workplace. Soon they’ve assembled to celebrate the nuptials of their friend Frieda (Sarah-Jane Dias), and the pic settles into a study of their relationships and personal struggles, at work and with one another. (See full Angry Young Goddess review).

Where to watch: iTunes

MUSTANG follows five teenage girls living in a seaside Turkish village who have a little too much fun celebrating the end of the school year. Their punishment? The family patriarch – the uncle who’s raised them since their parents’ death – puts them under house arrest and starts marrying them off. (See full Mustang review).

Where to watch: iTunes, Netflix

× Expand A Girl Walks Home Alone At Night

A GIRL WALKS HOME ALONE AT NIGHT's Sheila Vand is the Girl, watchful, nameless. She cruises the streets of the fictional Bad City on a skateboard, just putting herself out there - inviting men to chat her up, make a move, bring her home. They do what they do; she does what she does. But eventually she meets a guy (Arash Marandi) who doesn't follow the pattern; he isn't hostile or domineering, doesn't fall for her quiet, submissive front. And that's when things get interesting, as writer/director Amirpour lets the characters simply spend time together and watches what happens. (See full A Girl Walks Home Alone At Night review).

Where to watch: iTunes

× Expand Jacob Tremblay, left, won best actor at last night's Canadian Screen Awards for his performance in Room, and Brie Larson, right, won best actress. The film earned nine awards in total at last night's ceremony.

ROOM follows as a young woman who’s spent seven years in total isolation – five of them with her young son, Jack (Jacob Tremblay) – Larson’s recessed, almost elemental performance communicates bone-deep trauma and profound resilience. She is the movie, plain and simple. Emma Donoghue’s adaptation of her own novel necessarily loses a lot of the lyricism, but director Lenny Abrahamson (Frank) makes the most of his limited resources. (See full Room review).

Where to watch: iTunes