Eight incredible docs you missed to watch online right now

THE BLACK PANTHERS: VANGUARD OF THE REVOLUTION traces the rise and fall of black America's most militant movement. Mining interviews with former Panther members - and the police officers who mercilessly attacked them - and a whack of stunning archival footage, the film tracks the way a community woke up and how the group found its political footing and then fell apart. (See full The Black Panthers: Vanguard Of The Revolution review).

MAYA ANGELOU: AND STILL I RISE offers a full accounting of the late poet and ­author’s life and legacy, tracing the intersection of her activism and her literary influence.

Interweaving an extensive interview recorded a few months before Angelou’s 2014 death with archival footage and testimonials from friends, family and collaborators – among them Diahann Carroll, Alfre Woodard, Cicely Tyson, Oprah Winfrey, Quincy Jones, Bill Clinton and Common – directors Bob Hercules and Rita Coburn Whack give us a chronological walk through the life of a genuinely transformative artist. (See full Maya Angelou: And Still I Rise review).

DE PALMA celebrates the cult director by sitting him down and letting him recount his life story, mixing in clips from his films as illustration.

It’s a ride through a broad filmography that, while varied in terms of stories told, always finds room for elaborate homages to the cinema that shaped it. Plenty of directors have riffed on Hitchcock’s Vertigo, but only Brian De Palma has straight-up remade it twice – once as Obsession and again as Body Double, which also folded in the first act of Rear Window just for funsies. (See full De Palma review).

REQUIEM FOR THE AMERICAN DREAM quietly eviscerates neo-liberal, right-wing and occasionally liberal arguments to explain how the 1 per cent in the U.S. have hijacked America’s economy – and society at large – to create brutal inequalities. The speaker is renowned public intellectual Noam Chomsky.

There may not be many discoveries here for progressive viewers, and Chomsky’s already appeared in over 100 docs – some, like the Canadian-made Manufacturing Consent, focusing on him alone. But here he crystallizes his ideas, using very plain language in ways every lefty should consider adopting: never strident, almost distressingly calm. (See full Requiem For The American Dream review).

× Expand Citizenfour

CITIZENFOUR profiles Edward Snowden on the heels of his whistle-blower case making global headlines. Snowden’s revelations about America’s secret data-collection programs and the complicity of foreign governments in those efforts offered unsettling proof of the nation’s slide toward a surveillance state.

Snowden was aided in his efforts by the filmmaker Laura Poitras (My Country, My Country and The Oath), who connected him with journalist Glenn Greenwald. The three met in a hotel room in Hong Kong for eight days; Poitras’s documentary Citizenfour – named for the handle Snowden used when he first reached out to her – is mostly set during that window of time. (See full Citizenfour review).

THE TRUE COST examines the need to divert textiles from landfills and how the City of Toronto will address textile waste.

THE WOLFPACK is the story of the six Angulo brothers, who - aided occasionally by their sister - spent a great deal of their adolescence in their New York City apartment making charmingly threadbare camcorder versions of their favourite features, including Quentin Tarantino's Reservoir Dogs and Christopher Nolan's Batman trilogy.

The rest of their time was spent watching movies their father, Oscar, would bring home for them - because he almost never allowed his children to venture outside. (See full The Wolfpack review).

THE WITNESS follows as Connecticut veteran Bill Genovese digs into the circumstances of his sister Kitty’s 1964 murder in Queens. If the name is familiar, that’s because Kitty was the woman who, as the New York Times famously reported, was stabbed to death over half an hour while 38 of her neighbours watched from their windows, unwilling to “get involved.” (See full The Witness review).

× Expand Courtesy of TIFF A still from Miss Sharon Jones!

MISS SHARON JONES! director Barbara Kopple made a movie about Sharon Jones at the worst possible time – and got the best possible result. Kopple embedded herself with the eponymous Dap-Tone soul sensation in early 2013, just as Jones and her band the Dap-Kings finished their album Give The People What They Want – and just as Jones was diagnosed with stage two pancreatic cancer.

Jones undergoes treatment and is forced to put her career on hold, which gives the doc a nervous, uncertain energy; even if you know how things turn out, neither the filmmaker nor her subject does, putting us right there in the moment with striking immediacy. When Jones cracks, we flinch; when she panics, we panic. (See full Miss Sharon Jones! review).

