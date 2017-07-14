Eight of the best new movies to watch online right now

THE LOST CITY OF Z is massive in scale and scope, a pro­per epic spanning two continents and nearly a quarter of a century. Director James Gray turns David Grann’s bestselling book about English explorer Percy Fawcett’s attempts to discover evidence of an ancient Amazonian civilization a century ago into a powerful study of endurance and obsession, and of a marriage that shifts and changes based on those pres­sures. (See full review).

Available to watch: iTunes

× Expand Photo Credit: Jan Thijs ARRIVAL

ARRIVAL takes place when a dozen giant spaceships descend upon the Earth. A linguist (Amy Adams) and a theoretical physicist (Jeremy Renner) are tapped by the U.S. government to communicate with the ship that’s landed in Montana. (See full review).

Available to watch: iTunes

× Expand Zoey Deutch and Halston Sage in Before I Fall

BEFORE I FALL stars Zoey Deutch as Samantha Kingston, a small-town mean girl who finds herself inexplicably reliving the same day over and over again after she and her clique experience a terrible car accident. Struggling to understand what’s happening, Sam starts examining her relationships to her family, a friend-zoned classmate and a bullied girl and gradually becomes a better version of herself. (See full review).

Available to watch: iTunes

× Expand Niko Tavernise JW2_D32_0127.cr2

JOHN WICK: CHAPTER 2 is as much of a dark delight as the original, finding a pretty good reason to send Keanu Reeves’s stone-faced widower on a new round of rage-killing and expanding the secret global fraternity of assassins in some very clever ways. In addition to an ever-expanding lineup of guest stars, the movie builds a terrific running joke about the way New Yorkers will ignore literally anything that happens around them if it means getting to work on time. (See full review).

Available to watch: iTunes

× Expand Dale Robinette LLL d 24_4490.NEF

LA LA LAND pairs Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone as Hollywood dreamers who’d be perfect for each other if it weren’t for their wildly divergent interests and career paths. It’s not a new story, of course, and that’s the point. Director Damien Chazelle’s movie is a swooning, glorious tribute to the risky pursuits of fame, art and love, not necessarily in that order. (See full review).

Available to watch: iTunes

SPLIT is a return to self-serious genre storytelling that bears all the hallmarks of M. Night Shyamalan's defining early films. A minimalist thriller about the battle of wills between a young woman (The Witch’s Anya Taylor-Joy) held captive with two classmates (Haley Lu Richardson, Jessica Sula) by a resourceful, unbalanced tormentor (James McAvoy), Split has an immediate urgency, opening with an abstracted daylight abduction and quickly establishing the stakes. (See full review).

Available to watch: iTunes

× Expand Dev Patel is Saroo Brierley in LION

LION is based on the story of Saroo Brierley, an adopted Australian man who tries to locate the home in India where he was born. At five, he was separated from his brother in a train station and, seeking shelter in a compartment, ended up in Calcutta, thousands of miles from home and without a word of Bengali.

After surviving a Dickensian world of street kids, orphanages and seemingly kindly helpers, the young Saroo (Sunny Pawar) is adopted by an Australian couple (Nicole Kidman and David Wenham). Two decades later, using Google imaging technology and memories of local landmarks, the adult Saroo (Dev Patel) tries to find his home. (See full review).

Available to watch: iTunes

× Expand Barry Wetcher Tilda Swinton (left) and Ahn Seo-hyun open wide in Okja.

OKJA is a grand adventure about a Korean farm girl named Mija (Ahn Seo-hyun) and her best friend, Okja, a super-pig who’s the property of a shady global corporation. Jake Gyllenhaal goes a bit broad as a venal TV personality, but he’s balanced by Tilda Swinton as a blissfully self-absorbed CEO and Paul Dano as an especially empathetic animal rights activist. And child actor Ahn is a revelation, especially when you realize she’s performing to empty air. (See full review).

Available to watch: Netflix