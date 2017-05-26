Eight selections from Cannes 2016 to watch online right now

× Expand Xavier Dolan's It's Only The End Of The World

IT'S ONLY THE END OF THE WORLD won the Grand Prix at the Cannes Film Festival last year - and the Prize of the Ecumenical Jury, too. Writer/director Xavier Dolan has turned Jean-Luc Lagarce's 1990 stage play - about a young playwright who returns home after a 12-year absence to tell his family he's dying. (See full It's Only The End Of The World review).

THE NEON DEMON may be more fetish object than motion picture, but it's still worth a watch. Director/co-writer Nicolas Winding Refn has crafted a long, lurid tale of L.A. culture eating its young in slick, overheated early 80s synthesizers and scarlets.

Elle Fanning is eminently watchable as a teenage ingenue at risk of being swallowed whole by the modelling industry, but Winding Refn only seems interested in her performance as it relates to his lighting schemes. (See full The Neon Demon review).

THE HANDMAIDEN goes the sado-sexual route. When female petty thief Sookee (Kim Tae-ri) and Count Fujiwara (Ha Jung-woo) set out to defraud wealthy shut-in Lady Hideko (Kim Min-hee), the two women fall in love and try to figure out a way to derail Fujiwara’s scheme. To director Park Chan-wook’s credit, this pic is beautiful, and he boldly sets the story in Japanese-ruled Korea in the 1930s. The source material, Sarah Waters’s novel Fingersmith, takes place in Victorian England. (See full The Handmaiden review).

Isabelle Huppert as Michèle in Elle

ELLE follows Isabelle Huppert who plays the alpha female CEO of a video game company who gets raped and tries to continue her life with the seeds of suspicion about the true identity of her attacker deeply ingrained her conscious. A backstory about her being the child of a mass murderer explains very little. The title - "she," seems to suggest she could be Everywoman. (See full Elle review).

Left to right: Inma Cuesta as Ava and Adriana Ugarte as Young Julieta

JULIETA is an adaptation of Alice Munro’s meditations on guilt and personal loss. Stars Emma Suárez as Julieta, a teacher who becomes profoundly depressed after a chance encounter with a friend of her daughter’s. Her actions are a mystery for the audience – there’s a direct reference to Patricia Highsmith and Hitchcockian moments on a train, as well – as well as for her love interest, Lorenzo (Darío Grandinetti), who can’t fathom what’s derailed their plan to move to Portugal.

Through flashbacks – Adriana Ugarte plays the younger Julieta – we learn of her previous life and why she’s been thrown into the deep distress that leads her back to the apartment where she lived with her child. (See full Julieta review).

AMERICAN HONEY is the millennial Grapes Of Wrath. British director Andrea Arnold rebounds from her oppressive Wuthering Heights adaptation with a ravishing and hypnotic road movie that kicks up dust along American highways, riding on the blistering energy of its young cast and the “get money” pop-tunes they sing along to.

Newcomer Sasha Lane has a dynamite presence as Star, an 18-year-old who escapes a trailer park and hitches a ride with a band of misfits selling magazine subscriptions. Among them is a never-better Shia LeBeouf, whose career high may be the moment he lathers tanning oil on Riley Keough’s queen bee (you’ll have to see what I mean). (See full American Honey review).

Taraneh Alidoosti and Shahab Hosseini in The Salesman (2016)

THE SALESMAN, which was nominated for a foreign-language Os­car, director Asghar Farhadi returns to his core themes of morality and justice in contemporary Iran, as seen through the lens of a couple trying to process trauma while acting opposite each other in a Tehran production of Death Of A Salesman. After his wife, Rana (Taraneh Alidoosti), is assaulted, teacher and occasional actor Emad (Shahab Hosseini), unwilling to involve the police for fear of public humiliation, sets out to find her attacker himself. Meanwhile, the couple confront their issues every night in rehearsal. (See full The Salesman review).

CAPTAIN FANTASTIC stars Viggo Mortensen as Ben, an unconventional man raising six children in a Washington State cabin where the cultural theories of Noam Chomsky are given the same importance as knife-fighting skills. When their mother dies in New Mexico, Ben packs the brood into a bus, determined to crash the funeral - but that's just the departure point for this odd, tonally unclassifiable examination of parenthood in contemporary society. (See full Captain Fantastic review).

