What to watch on Amazon Prime Video Canada in June 2019

Joy Nash stars as Plum, a woman working at a beauty magazine, ghostwriting for its Devil Wears Prada-like editor (Julianne Margulies) while grinding her teeth at the fat-shaming culture she’s forced to cover. And then she entertains joining a feminist terrorist cell in executing men who abuses women. Created by Marti Noxon (Buffy The Vampire Slayer, Sharp Objects) and adapted from Sarai Walker’s novel, Dietland swings wildly from tragedy to satire to feminist manifesto to plain batshit but that’s exactly what makes it so irresistible. One of our favourite shows from 2018. June 5

Gus Van Sant followed up experimental features like Elephant, Last Days and Paranoid Park with this straight up biopic on Harvey Milk, flirting with the idea that he’d gone conventional. Boasting a powerhouse Oscar-winning performance from Sean Penn as the first openly gay elected official in California, Milk doesn’t break the biopic mold. Instead, Van Sant and writer Dustin Lance Black shows everyone how it’s done with rigorous historical accuracy and insight, easy-going humour and over-whelming emotions that come dutifully earned. June 1

Milk is the highlight among LGBTQ+ titles being added to Prime for Pride month. Others added selections include Transamerica (starring Felicity Huffman as a trans woman), A Single Man (where Colin Firth plays a gay man), I Love You Phillip Morris (where Jim Carrey and Ewan McGregor play lovers), The Kids Are Alright (where Annette Benning and Julianne Moore play lesbians) and Albert Nobbs (with Glenn Close cross-dressing). Queer filmmakers are behind most of these films (Philip Morris and Albert Nobbs are the exceptions) but they all star straight leads, most of whom garnered awards season while LGBTQ actors continue to be shut out from such roles. June 1

