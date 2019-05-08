What to watch on Amazon Prime Video Canada in May 2019

× Expand Fleabag season 2

Fleabag (season 2)

Killing Eve producer and newly minted Bond-scribe Phoebe Waller-Bridge brings back her uproariously funny Fleabag for a second season. The stately, statuesque and acerbic Waller-Bridge brings a stage-like theatricality (she’s also a playwright) to her character, Fleabag. The sexually adventurous British woman who regularly breaks the fourth wall to let you in on her thoughts about anal penetration (while its happening) or what it's like to be single. In the second season, Fleabag strikes up a relationship with a priest and looks to be challenging God. May 17

Cold War

If you’re wondering why Bradley Cooper was missing in the directing category at the Academy Awards, look no further than Polish director Pawel Pawlikowski, whose follow-up to Oscar-winning Ida proved the superior romance about musicians in love. The elliptical film about a relationship tested by iron curtain politics is a tad over-cooked with its artistry, which often gets in the way of emotions, but its totally worth a look for the swoon-worthy black-and-white images and Joanna Kulig’s showstopping performance. May 30

Good Omens

American Gods fans might be keen on the latest series based on a Neil Gaiman novel. The author produces Good Omens, adapted from the novel he co-wrote with Terry Pratchett about an angel and a demon trying to prevent the apocalypse. The series looks like it borrows the buddy-cop format for a supernatural romp starring Michael Sheen and David Tennant as the winged duo. They’ve grown fond of life, and go searching for a missing antichrist before the Four Horsemen bring the hellfire. May 31

Full list of new titles available in May, by date:

May 1

Death in Paradise (seasons 1-7)

May 10

Sneaky Pete (season 3)

May 17

Fleabag (season 2)

May 21

Preacher (season 3)

May 30

Cold War

May 31

Good Omens

@nowtoronto