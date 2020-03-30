What to watch on Amazon Prime Video Canada in April 2020

× Expand Jan Thijs Tales From The Loop

WHAT WE CAN'T WAIT TO WATCH

Tales From The Loop

Amazon’s new sci-fi series looks like a kinder, gentler Twilight Zone – inspired by the fantastical paintings of Simon Stålenhag, it’s set in a small town where an otherworldly artifact has bent the rules of physics and made the impossible possible. (Also there are robots.) Writer/producer Nathaniel Halpern arrives straight from Noah Hawley’s surreal superhero series Legion, so he’s clearly comfortable with artful depictions of the unnatural; the directors he’s recruited are similarly versatile, including Mark Romanek (Never Let Me Go), Andrew Stanton (WALL*E), Charlie McDowell (The One I Love) and Jodie Foster. But the real focus is on the people who live in this curious reality, played by Jonathan Pryce, Rebecca Hall, Jane Alexander, Paul Schneider, Ato Essandoh, Christin Park and Abby Ryder Fortson. April 3

Bosch (season 6)

For years, Titus Welliver was one of those character actors whose face was familiar (from shows like Lost, Sons Of Anarchy and The Good Wife) but whose name nobody knew. Then, in 2014, he won the title role in Bosch, Amazon Prime's excellent original series, now in its sixth season.This time out, Welliver finds his tough-nosed, baritone-voiced LAPD homicide detective Harry Bosch at the centre of a murder case involving a messy federal investigation. April 17

× Expand The Lighthouse, TIFF 2019

SOLID BETS

The Lighthouse

There are few films as suited to our current cultural moment as Robert Eggers’s delirious study of two 19th-century lighthouse keepers (Willem Dafoe, Robert Pattinson) trapped together on an unforgiving New England isle, slowly going mad. Sure, it’s shot in black-and-white 35mm and framed in the squarish aspect ratio of the silent era, but its concerns now seem entirely contemporary: time slows to a crawl, going outside doesn’t fix anything and the other person’s habits are starting to grate on you. The saving grace is that The Lighthouse is a comedy, with Eggers milking Dafoe and Pattinson’s anti-chemistry for huge, weird laughs – and using that laughter to disarm us as to his larger intentions with the narrative. Just enjoy the ride – and watch out for angry seagulls. April 6

The Boy In The Plastic Bubble

Talk about timely. A pre-Saturday Night Fever John Travolta plays the eponymous boy who has an immunodeficiency and lives enclosed in a plastic bubble. Then he falls in love. This TV movie was directed by schlockmeister Randal Kleiser, who would go on to direct Travolta a few years later in Grease. April 1

List of TV shows and movies coming to Amazon Prime Video Canada in April:

April 1

22 Jump Street

30 Days Of Night

Across The Universe

A Knight's Tale

Armed And Dangerous

Bad Boys II

Battle Los Angeles

Birds Of Paradise

Birdy

Black Dynamite

Black Hawk Down

Blind Fury

The Blob (1988)

The Boy In The Plastic Bubble

Brian's Song (1971)

By The People: The Election Of Barack Obama

Casualties Of War

Cloudy With A Chance Of Meatballs

Comedy Wave #3 (season 1)

Dick (1999)

Drunken Master

Elysium

Fallen (2017)

Fortress (1993)

Ghost Rider Spirit Of Vengeance

Go On

Godzilla 2000

Godzilla: Final Wars

Goodnight Mommy

Guernica

The Heroes Of Telemark

Hitch

The Hollywood Knights

Journey To The West: The Demons Strike Back

The Karate Kid

The Karate Kid Part II

The Karate Kid III

Kill 'Em All

Knock Off

Krull

Lake Placid (1999)

Lawrence Of Arabia (Original)

Les Miserables (1998)

Let's Get Harry

The Linda McCartney Story

The Lindbergh Kidnapping Case

Masterminds (1997)

Men In Black

The Monuments Men

The Mothman Prophecies

Nicholas And Alexandra

The Night Of The Generals

No Good Deed (2014)

Nowhere To Run (1993)

Open Season (2006)

Rambo: Last Blood

The Remains Of The Day

Runaway (1984)

Serving In Silence: The Colonel Margarethe Cammermeyer Story

The Smurfs (2011)

Sniper (1993)

Something's Gotta Give

Spider-Man 2

Stalingrad (2014)

Starman (1984)

Starship Troopers: Traitor Of Mars

The Taking Of Pelham 1 2 3 (2009)

Toy Soldiers

Troop Beverly Hills

Wild America

XXX

Young Guns

Young Guns II

April 2

Jay And Silent Bob Reboot

April 3

Bibi & Tina (season 1)

Tales From The Loop (season 1)

April 4

Angel Has Fallen

April 6

The Lighthouse

April 9

Celia Pacquola: All Talk (season 1)

Zoe Coombs Marr: Bossy Bottom (season 1)

April 13

Line Of Duty (aka Live)

Little Monsters

April 15

Citizen K

Superstore (seasons 1-4)

April 16

Schitt’s Creek (seasons 1-5)

A Million Little Pieces

Alice Fraser: Savage (season 1)

Four More Shots Please! (season 2)

Selah And The Spades

Tommy Little: Self-Diagnosed Genius (season 1)

Zombieland: Double Tap

April 17

Bosch (season 6)

April 20

Marianne & Leonard: Words Of Love

April 21

NOS4A2 (season 1)

April 23

Kim’s Convenience (seasons 1-3)

Comicstaan (Tamil) (season 1)

Dilruk Jayasinha: Live (season 1)

Judith Lucy: Judith Lucy Vs. Men (season 1)

April 24

The Challenge: ETA (season 1)

April 29

Black and Blue

April 30

Lano & Woodley: Fly (season 1)

Tom Walker: Very Very (season 1)

Available on Prime Video Channels:

April 6

Deadwater Fell (season 1) (Acorn TV)

Kim Kardashian-West: The Justice Project (hayu)

April 6

Vida (season 3) (Starz)

Sanctuary (season 1) (Sundance Now)

