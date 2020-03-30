What to watch on Amazon Prime Video Canada in April 2020

Jan Thijs
Tales From The Loop
WHAT WE CAN'T WAIT TO WATCH
Tales From The Loop
Amazon’s new sci-fi series looks like a kinder, gentler Twilight Zone – inspired by the fantastical paintings of Simon Stålenhag, it’s set in a small town where an otherworldly artifact has bent the rules of physics and made the impossible possible. (Also there are robots.) Writer/producer Nathaniel Halpern arrives straight from Noah Hawley’s surreal superhero series Legion, so he’s clearly comfortable with artful depictions of the unnatural; the directors he’s recruited are similarly versatile, including Mark Romanek (Never Let Me Go), Andrew Stanton (WALL*E), Charlie McDowell (The One I Love) and Jodie Foster. But the real focus is on the people who live in this curious reality, played by Jonathan Pryce, Rebecca Hall, Jane Alexander, Paul Schneider, Ato Essandoh, Christin Park and Abby Ryder Fortson. April 3
Bosch (season 6)
For years, Titus Welliver was one of those character actors whose face was familiar (from shows like Lost, Sons Of Anarchy and The Good Wife) but whose name nobody knew. Then, in 2014, he won the title role in Bosch, Amazon Prime's excellent original series, now in its sixth season.This time out, Welliver finds his tough-nosed, baritone-voiced LAPD homicide detective Harry Bosch at the centre of a murder case involving a messy federal investigation. April 17
The Lighthouse, TIFF 2019
SOLID BETS
The Lighthouse
There are few films as suited to our current cultural moment as Robert Eggers’s delirious study of two 19th-century lighthouse keepers (Willem Dafoe, Robert Pattinson) trapped together on an unforgiving New England isle, slowly going mad. Sure, it’s shot in black-and-white 35mm and framed in the squarish aspect ratio of the silent era, but its concerns now seem entirely contemporary: time slows to a crawl, going outside doesn’t fix anything and the other person’s habits are starting to grate on you. The saving grace is that The Lighthouse is a comedy, with Eggers milking Dafoe and Pattinson’s anti-chemistry for huge, weird laughs – and using that laughter to disarm us as to his larger intentions with the narrative. Just enjoy the ride – and watch out for angry seagulls. April 6
The Boy In The Plastic Bubble
Talk about timely. A pre-Saturday Night Fever John Travolta plays the eponymous boy who has an immunodeficiency and lives enclosed in a plastic bubble. Then he falls in love. This TV movie was directed by schlockmeister Randal Kleiser, who would go on to direct Travolta a few years later in Grease. April 1
List of TV shows and movies coming to Amazon Prime Video Canada in April:
April 1
22 Jump Street
30 Days Of Night
Across The Universe
A Knight's Tale
Armed And Dangerous
Bad Boys II
Battle Los Angeles
Birds Of Paradise
Birdy
Black Dynamite
Black Hawk Down
Blind Fury
The Blob (1988)
The Boy In The Plastic Bubble
Brian's Song (1971)
By The People: The Election Of Barack Obama
Casualties Of War
Cloudy With A Chance Of Meatballs
Comedy Wave #3 (season 1)
Dick (1999)
Drunken Master
Elysium
Fallen (2017)
Fortress (1993)
Ghost Rider Spirit Of Vengeance
Go On
Godzilla 2000
Godzilla: Final Wars
Goodnight Mommy
Guernica
The Heroes Of Telemark
Hitch
The Hollywood Knights
Journey To The West: The Demons Strike Back
The Karate Kid
The Karate Kid Part II
The Karate Kid III
Kill 'Em All
Knock Off
Krull
Lake Placid (1999)
Lawrence Of Arabia (Original)
Les Miserables (1998)
Let's Get Harry
The Linda McCartney Story
The Lindbergh Kidnapping Case
Masterminds (1997)
Men In Black
The Monuments Men
The Mothman Prophecies
Nicholas And Alexandra
The Night Of The Generals
No Good Deed (2014)
Nowhere To Run (1993)
Open Season (2006)
Rambo: Last Blood
The Remains Of The Day
Runaway (1984)
Serving In Silence: The Colonel Margarethe Cammermeyer Story
The Smurfs (2011)
Sniper (1993)
Something's Gotta Give
Spider-Man 2
Stalingrad (2014)
Starman (1984)
Starship Troopers: Traitor Of Mars
The Taking Of Pelham 1 2 3 (2009)
Toy Soldiers
Troop Beverly Hills
Wild America
XXX
Young Guns
Young Guns II
April 2
Jay And Silent Bob Reboot
April 3
Bibi & Tina (season 1)
Tales From The Loop (season 1)
April 4
Angel Has Fallen
April 6
The Lighthouse
April 9
Celia Pacquola: All Talk (season 1)
Zoe Coombs Marr: Bossy Bottom (season 1)
April 13
Line Of Duty (aka Live)
Little Monsters
April 15
Citizen K
Superstore (seasons 1-4)
April 16
Schitt’s Creek (seasons 1-5)
A Million Little Pieces
Alice Fraser: Savage (season 1)
Four More Shots Please! (season 2)
Selah And The Spades
Tommy Little: Self-Diagnosed Genius (season 1)
Zombieland: Double Tap
April 17
Bosch (season 6)
April 20
Marianne & Leonard: Words Of Love
April 21
NOS4A2 (season 1)
April 23
Kim’s Convenience (seasons 1-3)
Comicstaan (Tamil) (season 1)
Dilruk Jayasinha: Live (season 1)
Judith Lucy: Judith Lucy Vs. Men (season 1)
April 24
The Challenge: ETA (season 1)
April 29
Black and Blue
April 30
Lano & Woodley: Fly (season 1)
Tom Walker: Very Very (season 1)
Available on Prime Video Channels:
April 6
Deadwater Fell (season 1) (Acorn TV)
Kim Kardashian-West: The Justice Project (hayu)
April 6
Vida (season 3) (Starz)
Sanctuary (season 1) (Sundance Now)