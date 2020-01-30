What to watch on Amazon Prime Video Canada in February 2020

× Expand Christopher Saunders/Amazon Studios Hunters Amazon Prime Al Pacino Al Pacino (left) stars in Hunters, about a band of Nazi hunters living in New York City in 1977.

Hunters

After he broke out with Get Out, Jordan Peele announced his Monkeypaw Productions would be producing a whole slew of projects – The Last O.G. on TBS, that Twilight Zone reboot for CBS All Access and the anthology Weird City for YouTube. The latest is this show, created by David Weil, about a group of Nazi hunters – played by Al Pacino, Logan Lerman, Josh Radnor, Carol Kane, Saul Rubinek, Kate Mulvany, Tiffany Boone and Louis Ozawa Changchien – determined to stop the rise of the Fourth Reich in 1977 New York. The trailers are eccentric and more than a little creepy, suggesting a tone that’s more Marathon Man than Inglourious Basterds. And we are just find with that. February 21

All Creatures Here Below

You know how actors always talk about making big studio pictures in order to get smaller, scrappier projects off the ground? Collin Schiffili’s drama is one of those, starring Ant-Man’s David Dastmalchian (who also wrote the script) and Guardians Of The Galaxy’s Karen Gillan as a Los Angeles couple who go on the run after an incident with a baby. If you only know them as Michael Peña’s mildly shifty sidekick and the snarling cyborg Nebula, respectively, here’s a chance to see what they look like as ordinary people. February 17

× Expand Courtesy of A24 The Farewell Zhao Shuzhen (left) and Awkwafina reconnect in The Farewell.

The Farewell

Lulu Wang’s thoughtful, moving meditation on the burden of family expectations was one of last year’s best movies, and hopefully you saw it in a packed theatre. If you missed it, now’s a perfect time to catch up to Awkwafina’s Golden Globe-winning performance as a struggling Brooklyn artist who flies to Changchun for a wedding that’s really an excuse to gather the family around her grandmother (Shuzhen Zhou), who’s been diagnosed with terminal lung cancer but not informed of her condition. Wang gives every character some measure of depth and empathy, not just Awkwafina’s, and her patient, measured direction reminded me of the Taipei films of the late, great Edward Yang: this is a movie about the choices we make and the choices that are made for us, and how we build our lives on the outcome. Also, it’s pretty funny. Read our full review here. February 13

Rocketman

Taron Egerton missed out on an Oscar nomination for his tremendous performance as Elton John in this celebratory tribute to the legendary singer. Director Dexter Fletcher (the man reeled in to rescue the disastrous Bohemian Rhapsody) forgoes traditional biopic beats. There's no wiki like accounting for milestones in Elton John's life in a built for broadway movie that flies past details while getting swept up in memories refracted like dreams. The movie goes for an emotional truth more than a biographical one. And more often than not, it sings. Read our full review here. February 21

Gone Girl

Ben Affleck has never been better, playing a guy we love to hate in David Fincher's ruthlessly entertaining adaptation of the Gillian Flynn novel Gone Girl. A chilling missing person's story, where everyone assumes the husband (Affleck's Nick) had a hand in his wife's disappearance, turns into a chilling and thrilling satire about relationships. Despite the crazy twists and Hitchcockian motives, Gone Girl is a marriage story with more sharp insights than that Oscar nominated Noah Baumbach film. Read our full review here. February 1 (with the Hollywood Suite add-on)

List of TV shows and movies coming to Amazon Prime Video Canada in February:

TV

February 2

The Mindy Project (seasons 1-6)

February 6

Pete The Cat (season 2)

If You Give A Mouse A Cookie (season 2)

February 7

All Or Nothing (season 5)

Pete The Cat Valentines’ Day Special

February 21

Hunters

February 29

Comicstaan (Tamil)

MOVIES

February 1

Resiliencia Por Rafinha Alcantara

February 10

Burn

February 13

The Farewell

47 Meters Down: Uncaged

February 15

Danger Close

February 17

All Creatures Here Below

February 21

Rocketman

Available on Prime Video Channels:

February 1

Gone Girl (Hollywood Suite)

The Lost Tapes (season 2) (Smithsonian)

February 7

The Sinner (season 3) (STACKTV)

Tommy (season 1) (STACKTV)

Katy Keene (season 1) (STACKTV)

February 10

Agatha Raisin (season 3) (Acorn TV)

February 13

Survivor (season 40) (STACKTV)

3 From Hell (Shudder)

February 17

Outlander (season 5) (STACKTV)

February 24

Island of Bryan (season 2) (STACKTV)

