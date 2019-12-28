What to watch on Amazon Prime Video Canada in January 2020

× Expand Jonathan Hession Treadstone Jeremy Irvine stars in the Bourne-connected spin-off Treadstone.

WHAT WE CAN’T WAIT TO WATCH

Treadstone

If you enjoyed Amazon’s Jack Ryan reboot, you’ll probably be excited to learn that another super-spy series is coming to the service. This one, an adventure “connected to and based on” the Jason Bourne franchise, digs into the secret program that turns ordinary people into super-soldiers. The time-shifting structure casts Jeremy Irvine (War Horse, Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again) as an agent fighting the Cold War in the 70s, while Tracy Ifeachor (Quantico, Legends Of Tomorrow) is a journalist chasing down a conspiracy theory in the present day. Will Matt Damon make a cameo? That’d be cool, but we’d also settle for one of the other Treadstone lads from the Bourne movies. Think Oscar Isaac might be free? January 10

Ilana Glazer: The Planet Is Burning

Broad City co-creator and co-star Ilana Glazer is returning to screens with her inaugural stand-up special – and her first project to be released since Broad City ended. Glazer has a bunch of projects in the pipeline – namely the psychological horror film False Positive – but The Planet Is Burning will be a chance for a performer better known as a writer/TV star to move into the stand-up world. (She’s appeared on stage in Toronto at JFL42 twice in the past five years, both times with Broad City’s Abbi Jacobson). The special, which apparently isn’t heavy on climate change jokes despite the title, was shot in Houston at the end of an eight-city tour. January 3

Rob Delaney: Jackie

Previous winner of the “Funniest Person on Twitter Award,” friend of Canada’s own Margaret Atwood, co-writer/co-star of the hit Amazon Prime series Catastrophe and actor in the recent biopic Bombshell, Delaney returns to stand-up with this special, taped in London, England. He’s lived there since 2014, and draws on that experience – as well as being a dad and husband – for this special. Delaney’s act should benefit from the long form; his material is always smart and well-structured. January 17

Russell Peters: Deported

Brampton’s own Peters brought his Deported world tour to town in 2018, and now the special is out. He touches on signature topics, like growing up the son of immigrants in Canada and taking a recent trip to India. But he also interweaves stories about going to the doctor, as well as learning about the different types of gay men. As usual, his humour is accessible to all, and he includes lots of brilliant crowd work. January 17

SOLID BETS

Cloverfield

One of the great monster movies of the new millennium, Matt Reeves’s ground-level view of a kaiju attack on Manhattan also stands as one of the best found-footage movies: the camcorder perspective gives the action an intimacy and authenticity that bolsters the subtle emotional beats woven into Drew Goddard’s screenplay. And watching it at home should lower the motion-sickness factor that made the theatrical experience so unpleasant for some. January 1

Hot Rod

It’s acknowledged that the Lonely Island’s Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping is one of the greatest accomplishments in human history, but everyone forgets that Andy Samberg, Jorma Taccone and Akiva Schaffer made another feature before that – a gonzo comedy written by South Park’s Pam Brady starring Samberg as an aspiring stuntman determined to save his ailing stepfather (Ian McShane) by jumping over 15 school buses. Yes, there’s a movie where Ian McShane plays Andy Samberg’s stepfather. And it’s scored with most of Europe’s The Final Countdown album. It is glorious. January 1

List of TV shows and movies coming to Amazon Prime Video Canada in January:

TV

January 1

Absentia (season 2)

January 3

Ilana Glazer: The Planet Is Burning

James May: Our Man In Japan

Jayde Adams: Serious Black Jumper

January 10

Treadstone

January 17

Rob Delaney: Jackie

Russell Peters: Deported

January 31

Ted Bundy: Falling For A Killer

MOVIES

January 1

American Pie

The Assassination Bureau

Back To The Future Part II

Battleship

Bee Movie

Black Hat

The Bourne Legacy

The Bourne Supremacy

The Bourne Ultimatum

Casper

Cloverfield

The Core

Curious George

Daddy’s Home

Dante’s Peak

Dawn Of The Dead

Deep Impact

Definitely, Maybe

Disturbia

Dreamgirls

Elizabethtown

Evan Almighty

Fifty Shades Of Grey

Five Feet Apart

Forgetting Sarah Marshall

GI Joe: Retaliation

Get Rich Or Die Tryin’

The Guilt Trip

Hot Rod

The Identity

Immortals 3D

The Island

Ivory Tower

Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit

Jaws

Journey To The Center Of The Earth

Justin Bieber: Never Say Never

Katy Perry: Part Of Me

The Kite Runner

Knocked Up

Les Miserables

Liar Liar

Like Crazy

The Lovely Bones

Lucy

Miami Vice

A Million Ways To Die In The West

Mortdecai

Mr. Bean’s Holiday

The Mummy

The Mummy Returns

Nacho Libre

Nanny Mcphee

Neighbors

Next

Notting Hill

Oblivion

Out Of Africa

Over The Hedge

Public Enemies

Red Eye

Ride Along

The Road To El Dorado

Save The Last Dance

Scent Of A Woman

The School Of Rock

She’s The Man

Shooter

Shrek

The Soloist

The Sum Of All Fears

Super 8

Ted 2

The Time Traveler’s Wife

Train Wreck

Transformers: Dark Side Of The Moon

What Women Want

Wild Rose

Your Highness

January 4

Abduction

January 8

American Dreamer

January 16

10 Minutes Gone

January 17

Troop Zero

January 23

Lying And Stealing

Available on Prime Video Channels:

January 5

Power (season 6) (Starz)

January 7

The Preppy Murder: Death In Central Park (Sundance Now)

January 8

FBI: Most Wanted (season 1) (STACKTV)

Vanderpump Rules (season 8) (hayu)

January 17

The Accident (season 1) (Super Channel)

January 19

Seven Worlds, One Planet (season 1) (BBC Earth)

January 20

Love Island (season 6) (hayu)

January 23

The Dead Lands (season 1) (Shudder)

