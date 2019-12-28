What to watch on Amazon Prime Video Canada in January 2020

Jonathan Hession
Jeremy Irvine stars in the Bourne-connected spin-off Treadstone.
WHAT WE CAN’T WAIT TO WATCH
If you enjoyed Amazon’s Jack Ryan reboot, you’ll probably be excited to learn that another super-spy series is coming to the service. This one, an adventure “connected to and based on” the Jason Bourne franchise, digs into the secret program that turns ordinary people into super-soldiers. The time-shifting structure casts Jeremy Irvine (War Horse, Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again) as an agent fighting the Cold War in the 70s, while Tracy Ifeachor (Quantico, Legends Of Tomorrow) is a journalist chasing down a conspiracy theory in the present day. Will Matt Damon make a cameo? That’d be cool, but we’d also settle for one of the other Treadstone lads from the Bourne movies. Think Oscar Isaac might be free? January 10
Ilana Glazer: The Planet Is Burning
Broad City co-creator and co-star Ilana Glazer is returning to screens with her inaugural stand-up special – and her first project to be released since Broad City ended. Glazer has a bunch of projects in the pipeline – namely the psychological horror film False Positive – but The Planet Is Burning will be a chance for a performer better known as a writer/TV star to move into the stand-up world. (She’s appeared on stage in Toronto at JFL42 twice in the past five years, both times with Broad City’s Abbi Jacobson). The special, which apparently isn’t heavy on climate change jokes despite the title, was shot in Houston at the end of an eight-city tour. January 3
Rob Delaney: Jackie
Previous winner of the “Funniest Person on Twitter Award,” friend of Canada’s own Margaret Atwood, co-writer/co-star of the hit Amazon Prime series Catastrophe and actor in the recent biopic Bombshell, Delaney returns to stand-up with this special, taped in London, England. He’s lived there since 2014, and draws on that experience – as well as being a dad and husband – for this special. Delaney’s act should benefit from the long form; his material is always smart and well-structured. January 17
Russell Peters: Deported
Brampton’s own Peters brought his Deported world tour to town in 2018, and now the special is out. He touches on signature topics, like growing up the son of immigrants in Canada and taking a recent trip to India. But he also interweaves stories about going to the doctor, as well as learning about the different types of gay men. As usual, his humour is accessible to all, and he includes lots of brilliant crowd work. January 17
SOLID BETS
Cloverfield
One of the great monster movies of the new millennium, Matt Reeves’s ground-level view of a kaiju attack on Manhattan also stands as one of the best found-footage movies: the camcorder perspective gives the action an intimacy and authenticity that bolsters the subtle emotional beats woven into Drew Goddard’s screenplay. And watching it at home should lower the motion-sickness factor that made the theatrical experience so unpleasant for some. January 1
Hot Rod
It’s acknowledged that the Lonely Island’s Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping is one of the greatest accomplishments in human history, but everyone forgets that Andy Samberg, Jorma Taccone and Akiva Schaffer made another feature before that – a gonzo comedy written by South Park’s Pam Brady starring Samberg as an aspiring stuntman determined to save his ailing stepfather (Ian McShane) by jumping over 15 school buses. Yes, there’s a movie where Ian McShane plays Andy Samberg’s stepfather. And it’s scored with most of Europe’s The Final Countdown album. It is glorious. January 1
