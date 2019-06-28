What to watch on Amazon Prime Video Canada in July 2019

× Expand Jan Thijs The Boys Amazon Prime Video

The Boys

What if superheroes were decadent, selfish assholes, and had to be policed? That’s the premise of Garth Ennis and Derick Robertson’s cult comic-book series, which tracked the efforts of an elite CIA team to monitor metahuman behaviour and intervene when necessary – often with spectacularly violent results. Producers Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg – who’d already adapted Ennis’s Preacher for television – tapped Supernatural’s Eric Kripke to run this series, which shot in Toronto last year with a cast that includes Karl Urban, Elisabeth Shue, Erin Moriarty, Jack Quaid and Jennifer Esposito. Oh, and Simon Pegg, who was the inspiration for one of the characters in the comic when it premiered in 2006 – and now plays that character’s dad. July 26

The Sisters Brothers

Based on the novel by Patrick deWitt, Jacques Audiard’s English-language debut is a Western that establishes its chosen genre and then strikes out on its own direction. In 1851, sibling assassins Charlie and Eli Sisters (Joaquin Phoenix, John C. Reilly) are tracking their latest target (Riz Ahmed – who graced the cover of our TIFF issue last fall) and his travelling companion (Jake Gyllenhaal) from Oregon to California – a journey that will bring all four men together, and not in a way any of them expects. It’s a gorgeous, strange ride filled with gifted actors in curious combinations. Try not to learn anything else before you see it; so much of The Sisters Brothers’ oddball charm depends on its ability to introduce little surprises as it unfolds. July 6

Full list of new titles available in July, including Prime Video Channels for Canada, by date:

July 1

Defenseless

Elton John: Becoming Rocketman

Four Days In September

The Long Walk Home

Old Man Who Read Love Stories

The Patriot

Point Blank

Queen’s Logic

Robin Hood

Sweet Talker

When The Party’s Over

July 2

Big Brother (season 21, new episodes weekly, streaming live on Global Toronto)

July 5

Every Act Of Life

Kung Fu Panda

The Spy Who Dumped Me

July 6

The Sisters Brothers (Super Channel)

July 7

The Rook (season 1, new episodes available weekly on-demand on Starz)

July 8

Matoma: One In A Million

Revenge Body With Khloe Kardashian (season 3, new episodes available weekly on-demand on Hayu)

July 9

Michelle Obama: Hope Becomes Change

July 12

Comicstaan (season 2)

July 14

Sweetbitter (season 2, new episodes available weekly on-demand on Starz)

July 15

The Act Of Eureka

London Kills (season 2, Acorn TV)

July 16

Line Of Duty (season 5, new episodes available weekly on-demand on Super Channel)

July 19

All Or Nothing (season 4)

July 20

Apollo 11

July 24

Serenity

July 26

The Boys

July 31

Arctic

Assassination Nation

@nowtoronto