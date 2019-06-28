What to watch on Amazon Prime Video Canada in July 2019

Jan Thijs
The Boys Amazon Prime Video
The Boys
What if superheroes were decadent, selfish assholes, and had to be policed? That’s the premise of Garth Ennis and Derick Robertson’s cult comic-book series, which tracked the efforts of an elite CIA team to monitor metahuman behaviour and intervene when necessary – often with spectacularly violent results. Producers Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg – who’d already adapted Ennis’s Preacher for television – tapped Supernatural’s Eric Kripke to run this series, which shot in Toronto last year with a cast that includes Karl Urban, Elisabeth Shue, Erin Moriarty, Jack Quaid and Jennifer Esposito. Oh, and Simon Pegg, who was the inspiration for one of the characters in the comic when it premiered in 2006 – and now plays that character’s dad. July 26
The Sisters Brothers
Based on the novel by Patrick deWitt, Jacques Audiard’s English-language debut is a Western that establishes its chosen genre and then strikes out on its own direction. In 1851, sibling assassins Charlie and Eli Sisters (Joaquin Phoenix, John C. Reilly) are tracking their latest target (Riz Ahmed – who graced the cover of our TIFF issue last fall) and his travelling companion (Jake Gyllenhaal) from Oregon to California – a journey that will bring all four men together, and not in a way any of them expects. It’s a gorgeous, strange ride filled with gifted actors in curious combinations. Try not to learn anything else before you see it; so much of The Sisters Brothers’ oddball charm depends on its ability to introduce little surprises as it unfolds. July 6
Full list of new titles available in July, including Prime Video Channels for Canada, by date:
July 1
Defenseless
Elton John: Becoming Rocketman
Four Days In September
The Long Walk Home
Old Man Who Read Love Stories
The Patriot
Point Blank
Queen’s Logic
Robin Hood
Sweet Talker
When The Party’s Over
July 2
Big Brother (season 21, new episodes weekly, streaming live on Global Toronto)
July 5
Every Act Of Life
July 6
The Sisters Brothers (Super Channel)
July 7
The Rook (season 1, new episodes available weekly on-demand on Starz)
July 8
Matoma: One In A Million
Revenge Body With Khloe Kardashian (season 3, new episodes available weekly on-demand on Hayu)
July 9
Michelle Obama: Hope Becomes Change
July 12
Comicstaan (season 2)
July 14
Sweetbitter (season 2, new episodes available weekly on-demand on Starz)
July 15
The Act Of Eureka
London Kills (season 2, Acorn TV)
July 16
Line Of Duty (season 5, new episodes available weekly on-demand on Super Channel)
July 19
All Or Nothing (season 4)
July 20
July 24
July 26
The Boys
July 31
Arctic