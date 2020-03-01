What to watch on Amazon Prime Video Canada in March 2020

× Expand Courtesy of Amazon Studios Making The Cut

WHAT WE CAN'T WAIT TO WATCH

Making The Cut

Everything about this new Amazon series is intriguing from a commerce and brand marketing perspective. Project Runway alumni Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn’s new reality series is a MasterChef-style competition in which hopeful designers compete to win $1 million to launch a fashion brand that will be sold exclusively via (drumroll)… Amazon. Naomi Campbell and Nicole Richie also appear in a show that is essentially a new product launch for the world’s most dominant retail force. Wash this down with Hasan Minaj’s Patriot Act episode on Amazon’s business practices. March 27

× Expand Number 9 Films/The Weinstein Company Carol

SOLID BETS

Carol

With Carol, director Todd Haynes returned to the suburbs where he already explored domestic melancholy in movies like Safe and Far From Heaven. This time he and writer Phyllis Nagy adapt Patricia Highsmith’s 1952 novel The Price Of Salt, about a young girl working in New York City department store who falls for a frosty suburban wife in a mink coat. This lesbian romance, starring Rooney Mara and Cate Blanchett, stands among’s the decade’s best love stories alongside Moonlight, Phantom Thread and Portrait Of A Lady On Fire. March 1

List of TV shows and movies coming to Amazon Prime Video Canada in March:

March 1

Bates Motel (seasons 1-5)

Carol

Battlestar Galactica (2003) (season 1)

Battlestar Galactica (2004) (seasons 1-4)

Resiliencia Por Rafinha Alcantara

March 2

Burn Your Maps

March 4

Pitch Perfect 2

March 5

Where'd You Go, Bernadette?

March 6

Zerozerozero (season 1)

Caronte (season 1)

March 10

Child's Play

The Test: A New Era For Australia's Team

March 12

Killerman

March 13

Jay And Silent Bob Reboot

Jessy & Nessy (season 1)

March 15

The Good Fight (season 3)

Loudermilk (season 3)

March 16

The Wedding Year

March 19

Blow The Man Down

March 20

Crawl

March 21

I See You

March 23

Official Secrets

March 26

Kill Chain

March 27

Judy

Making The Cut (season 1)

March 29

Gods Of Egypt

March 31

Fireman Sam (seasons 8-9)

Strawberry Shortcake's Berry Bitty Adventures (season 1)

Reprisal

New Bob The Builder (season 1)

Available on Prime Video Channels:

March 5

Big Brother Canada (season 8) (STACKTV)

March 17

Roswell, New Mexico (season 2) (STACKTV)

March 19

The Restaurant (season 3) (Sundance Now)

March 20

Top Chef (season 17) (hayu)

March 26

Daniel Isn’t Real (Shudder)

