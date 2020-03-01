What to watch on Amazon Prime Video Canada in March 2020

Courtesy of Amazon Studios
Making The Cut
Making The Cut
Everything about this new Amazon series is intriguing from a commerce and brand marketing perspective. Project Runway alumni Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn’s new reality series is a MasterChef-style competition in which hopeful designers compete to win $1 million to launch a fashion brand that will be sold exclusively via (drumroll)… Amazon. Naomi Campbell and Nicole Richie also appear in a show that is essentially a new product launch for the world’s most dominant retail force. Wash this down with Hasan Minaj’s Patriot Act episode on Amazon’s business practices. March 27
Number 9 Films/The Weinstein Company
Carol
Carol
With Carol, director Todd Haynes returned to the suburbs where he already explored domestic melancholy in movies like Safe and Far From Heaven. This time he and writer Phyllis Nagy adapt Patricia Highsmith’s 1952 novel The Price Of Salt, about a young girl working in New York City department store who falls for a frosty suburban wife in a mink coat. This lesbian romance, starring Rooney Mara and Cate Blanchett, stands among’s the decade’s best love stories alongside Moonlight, Phantom Thread and Portrait Of A Lady On Fire. March 1
List of TV shows and movies coming to Amazon Prime Video Canada in March:
March 1
Bates Motel (seasons 1-5)
Carol
Battlestar Galactica (2003) (season 1)
Battlestar Galactica (2004) (seasons 1-4)
Resiliencia Por Rafinha Alcantara
March 2
Burn Your Maps
March 4
Pitch Perfect 2
March 5
Where'd You Go, Bernadette?
March 6
Zerozerozero (season 1)
Caronte (season 1)
March 10
Child's Play
The Test: A New Era For Australia's Team
March 12
Killerman
March 13
Jay And Silent Bob Reboot
Jessy & Nessy (season 1)
March 15
The Good Fight (season 3)
Loudermilk (season 3)
March 16
The Wedding Year
March 19
Blow The Man Down
March 20
Crawl
March 21
I See You
March 23
Official Secrets
March 26
Kill Chain
March 27
Judy
Making The Cut (season 1)
March 29
Gods Of Egypt
March 31
Fireman Sam (seasons 8-9)
Strawberry Shortcake's Berry Bitty Adventures (season 1)
Reprisal
New Bob The Builder (season 1)
Available on Prime Video Channels:
March 5
Big Brother Canada (season 8) (STACKTV)
March 17
Roswell, New Mexico (season 2) (STACKTV)
March 19
The Restaurant (season 3) (Sundance Now)
March 20
Top Chef (season 17) (hayu)
March 26
Daniel Isn’t Real (Shudder)
