What to watch on Amazon Prime Video Canada in November 2019

× Expand One Child Nation One Child Nation is a shocking account of China’s one-child policy.

SOLID BETS

One Child Nation

It’s not surprising Nanfu Wang and Jialing Zhang won the Grand Jury Prize at Sundance for this shocking look at the lasting impact of China’s one-child policy. The directors impressively draw upon several documentary techniques – autobiography, investigative thriller, social history – to convey the myriad outcomes of the government-mandated birth control policy. Wang narrates and appears on camera throughout and what she uncovers is horrifying. An absolute must-see, One Child Nation powerfully suggests the far-reaching impact of collective and intergenerational trauma that is almost too heartbreaking to fathom. November 8

The Report

Arriving on Prime Video one week after its theatrical run at TIFF Bell Lightbox, Scott Z. Burns’s docudrama covers the decade-long effort to expose and unpack America’s embrace of torture after 9/11. Adam Driver anchors the film as Senate staffer Daniel Jones, who never stopped digging despite obstructions both ideological and bureaucratic; Sarah Goldberg, Jon Hamm, Tim Blake Nelson, Linda Powell and Maura Tierney are among the dozens of character actors who turn up to deliver facts and figures, and Annette Bening plays Jones’s boss, Senator Dianne Feinstein. Is there a point to recounting Bush-era atrocities in the age of Trump’s institutionalized cruelty? Yeah, probably. Those who ignore history, and all that. November 29

List of TV shows and movies coming to Amazon Prime Video Canada in November:

November 1

American Gigolo

Burn After Reading

Degrassi: The Next Generation VI

Degrassi: The Next Generation VII

Degrassi: The Next Generation VIII

Gangs Of New York

Escape From Planet Earth

The First Wives Club

Ghost

John Grisham’s The Rainmaker

The King’s Speech

Monster In Law

Once Upon A Time In The West

Rosemary’s Baby

Sin City

Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan (season 2)

The Upside

November 8

One Child Nation

November 14

Tyler Perry’s A Madea Family Funeral

November 15

Adventures Of Shark Boy And Lava Girl

Earth: Final Conflict I

The Man In The High Castle (season 4)

She’s All That

November 18

Poms

November 22

Brittany Runs A Marathon

The Feed

November 26

Bad Santa

Ugly Dolls

November 29

The Report

Available on Prime Video Channels:

November 1

Birdman (Hollywood Suite)

Fury (Hollywood Suite)

Full Metal Jacket (Hollywood Suite)

November 5

Holiday Baking Championship (Season 6) (STACKTV)

November 7

The Real Housewives Of New Jersey (Season 10) (Hayu)

November 10

Dublin Murders (Season 1) (Starz)

November 11

The Curse Of Oak Island (Season 7) (STACKTV)

Rick And Morty (Season 4) (STACKTV)

November 21

Cheat (Season 1) (Sundance Now)

@nowtoronto