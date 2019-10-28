What to watch on Amazon Prime Video Canada in November 2019

One Child Nation
One Child Nation is a shocking account of China’s one-child policy.
SOLID BETS
One Child Nation
It’s not surprising Nanfu Wang and Jialing Zhang won the Grand Jury Prize at Sundance for this shocking look at the lasting impact of China’s one-child policy. The directors impressively draw upon several documentary techniques – autobiography, investigative thriller, social history – to convey the myriad outcomes of the government-mandated birth control policy. Wang narrates and appears on camera throughout and what she uncovers is horrifying. An absolute must-see, One Child Nation powerfully suggests the far-reaching impact of collective and intergenerational trauma that is almost too heartbreaking to fathom. November 8
The Report
Arriving on Prime Video one week after its theatrical run at TIFF Bell Lightbox, Scott Z. Burns’s docudrama covers the decade-long effort to expose and unpack America’s embrace of torture after 9/11. Adam Driver anchors the film as Senate staffer Daniel Jones, who never stopped digging despite obstructions both ideological and bureaucratic; Sarah Goldberg, Jon Hamm, Tim Blake Nelson, Linda Powell and Maura Tierney are among the dozens of character actors who turn up to deliver facts and figures, and Annette Bening plays Jones’s boss, Senator Dianne Feinstein. Is there a point to recounting Bush-era atrocities in the age of Trump’s institutionalized cruelty? Yeah, probably. Those who ignore history, and all that. November 29
List of TV shows and movies coming to Amazon Prime Video Canada in November:
November 1
American Gigolo
Burn After Reading
Degrassi: The Next Generation VI
Degrassi: The Next Generation VII
Degrassi: The Next Generation VIII
Gangs Of New York
Escape From Planet Earth
The First Wives Club
Ghost
John Grisham’s The Rainmaker
The King’s Speech
Monster In Law
Once Upon A Time In The West
Rosemary’s Baby
Sin City
Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan (season 2)
November 8
November 14
Tyler Perry’s A Madea Family Funeral
November 15
Adventures Of Shark Boy And Lava Girl
Earth: Final Conflict I
The Man In The High Castle (season 4)
She’s All That
November 18
November 22
Brittany Runs A Marathon
The Feed
November 26
Bad Santa
Ugly Dolls
November 29
The Report
Available on Prime Video Channels:
November 1
Birdman (Hollywood Suite)
Fury (Hollywood Suite)
Full Metal Jacket (Hollywood Suite)
November 5
Holiday Baking Championship (Season 6) (STACKTV)
November 7
The Real Housewives Of New Jersey (Season 10) (Hayu)
November 10
Dublin Murders (Season 1) (Starz)
November 11
The Curse Of Oak Island (Season 7) (STACKTV)
Rick And Morty (Season 4) (STACKTV)
November 21
Cheat (Season 1) (Sundance Now)