What to watch on Amazon Prime Video Canada in October 2019

Modern Love

This is perhaps the fall TV season's most star-studded series. Modern Love is a half-hour anthology show loosely based on personal essays from the New York Times column of the same name. Anne Hathaway, Tina Fey, Dev Patel, John Slattery of Mad Men and Julia Garner, who just won an Emmy for Ozark, are among the lovers who find themselves in various scenarios, from couples therapy to an ambulance ride due to sex-related injury. Judging from the trailer – and the overly cinematic stock music – Modern Love could be cheesy, but also ridiculously heartwarming. Even if it is corny, at least we get to see Fleabag’s Hot Priest (aka Andrew Scott) on screen again. October 18

The Purge (season 2)

Ah, the Purge. Twelve luxurious hours of state-sanctioned lawlessness to help ordinary Americans forget that they live in a dystopian oligarchy that pits them against one another so they don’t turn against their social superiors. Franchise creator James DeMonaco spent the first season of his USA Network spinoff series inside of the annual event; this time, rumour has it he’ll explore what happens over the other 364½ days of the year, when everyone has to go back to work and deal with the fallout of their depravities. It sounds like an absolutely fascinating pitch, and this franchise needs to try something different. Let’s see whether this really is the plan for an entire season of television, or just a clever fakeout before the usual chaos. October 18

× Expand Aretha Franklin Amazing Grace

Amazing Grace

Late filmmaker Sydney Pollack’s documentary of Aretha Franklin recording her landmark 1972 gospel album at the New Temple Missionary Baptist Church in Los Angeles was stuck in limbo for decades. Long thought to be unsalvageable due to synchronization issues, the film also became the subject of legal wrangling in the years before the Queen of Soul's death in 2018. The wait was worth it: Amazing Grace finds the music icon performing in a fascinating and atypically reserved manner, as if absorbing the intensity of the audience around her and channelling it back into one thrilling performance after another. Absolutely essential viewing for fans. October 2

High Life

French auteur Claire Denis's long-awaited sci-fi film starring Robert Pattinson, Juliette Binoche and André Benjamin stretches a stylish and sexed-up conceit into both serious and zany directions in order to contemplate morality and human impulses. Set primarily on a prison ship drifting toward the sun, High Life combines a scintillating B-movie plot, meditative pacing punctured by bursts of violence and chic art direction to create something that is best described as understated art-house camp. October 3

List of TV shows and movies coming to Amazon Prime Video Canada in October:

October 1

Cold Pursuit

Halloween: Resurrection

Halloween VI: The Curse Of Michael Meyers

The Haunting In Connecticut

The Haunting In Connecticut 2: The Ghosts Of Georgia

The Lumineers

Marley

The Others

Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning

We Steal Secrets: The Story Of WikiLeaks

October 2

Amazing Grace

October 3

High Life

Thursday Night Football (LA Rams vs. Seattle Seahawks)

October 4

Goliath (season 3)

October 5

Best Of Enemies

October 7

Missing Link

October 10

Jestination Unknown

Thursday Night Football (New York Giants vs. New England Patriots)

October 12

Teen Spirit

October 15

Alex Rider: Operation Stormbreaker

Broken Trail (episodes 1-2)

Dear Frankie

The Great Debaters

The King Of Kong

The Legend Of Drunken Master

Murderball

The Sea Inside

Son Of The Mask

Vera Drake

October 17

Hellboy

One Mic Stand

October 18

Modern Love

The Purge (season 2)

Thursday Night Football (Kansas City Chiefs vs. Denver Broncos)

October 20

Scream

Scream 2

Scream 3

Scream 4

October 24

The Kid

Thursday Night Football (Washington DC vs. Minnesota Vikings)

October 31

Thursday Night Football (San Francisco 49ers vs. Arizona Cardinals)

Available on Prime Video Channels:

October 3

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK (OUTtv)

S.W.A.T. (season 3) (STACKTV)

October 4

Harlots (season 3) (Super Channel)

October 7

Supergirl (season 5) (STACKTV)

Batwoman (season 1) (STACKTV)

Mr. Robot (zeason 4) (STACKTV)

October 8

Below Deck (season 7) (hayu)

October 10

Nancy Drew (season 1) (STACKTV)

October 12

Charmed (season 2) (STACKTV)

October 24

Edward Scissorhands (Starz)

Final Destination (Starz)

Poltergeist (Starz)

