What to watch on Amazon Prime Video Canada in October 2019

Giovanni Rufino
Modern Love Amazon Prime
Catherine Keener (left) and Dev Patel star in the anthology series Modern Love.
WHAT WE CAN'T WAIT TO WATCH
Modern Love
This is perhaps the fall TV season's most star-studded series. Modern Love is a half-hour anthology show loosely based on personal essays from the New York Times column of the same name. Anne Hathaway, Tina Fey, Dev Patel, John Slattery of Mad Men and Julia Garner, who just won an Emmy for Ozark, are among the lovers who find themselves in various scenarios, from couples therapy to an ambulance ride due to sex-related injury. Judging from the trailer – and the overly cinematic stock music – Modern Love could be cheesy, but also ridiculously heartwarming. Even if it is corny, at least we get to see Fleabag’s Hot Priest (aka Andrew Scott) on screen again. October 18
The Purge (season 2)
Ah, the Purge. Twelve luxurious hours of state-sanctioned lawlessness to help ordinary Americans forget that they live in a dystopian oligarchy that pits them against one another so they don’t turn against their social superiors. Franchise creator James DeMonaco spent the first season of his USA Network spinoff series inside of the annual event; this time, rumour has it he’ll explore what happens over the other 364½ days of the year, when everyone has to go back to work and deal with the fallout of their depravities. It sounds like an absolutely fascinating pitch, and this franchise needs to try something different. Let’s see whether this really is the plan for an entire season of television, or just a clever fakeout before the usual chaos. October 18
Aretha Franklin Amazing Grace
SOLID BETS
Amazing Grace
Late filmmaker Sydney Pollack’s documentary of Aretha Franklin recording her landmark 1972 gospel album at the New Temple Missionary Baptist Church in Los Angeles was stuck in limbo for decades. Long thought to be unsalvageable due to synchronization issues, the film also became the subject of legal wrangling in the years before the Queen of Soul's death in 2018. The wait was worth it: Amazing Grace finds the music icon performing in a fascinating and atypically reserved manner, as if absorbing the intensity of the audience around her and channelling it back into one thrilling performance after another. Absolutely essential viewing for fans. October 2
High Life
French auteur Claire Denis's long-awaited sci-fi film starring Robert Pattinson, Juliette Binoche and André Benjamin stretches a stylish and sexed-up conceit into both serious and zany directions in order to contemplate morality and human impulses. Set primarily on a prison ship drifting toward the sun, High Life combines a scintillating B-movie plot, meditative pacing punctured by bursts of violence and chic art direction to create something that is best described as understated art-house camp. October 3
List of TV shows and movies coming to Amazon Prime Video Canada in October:
October 1
Cold Pursuit
Halloween: Resurrection
Halloween VI: The Curse Of Michael Meyers
The Haunting In Connecticut
The Haunting In Connecticut 2: The Ghosts Of Georgia
The Lumineers
Marley
The Others
Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning
We Steal Secrets: The Story Of WikiLeaks
October 2
October 3
Thursday Night Football (LA Rams vs. Seattle Seahawks)
October 4
Goliath (season 3)
October 5
October 7
Missing Link
October 10
Jestination Unknown
Thursday Night Football (New York Giants vs. New England Patriots)
October 12
Teen Spirit
October 15
Alex Rider: Operation Stormbreaker
Broken Trail (episodes 1-2)
Dear Frankie
The Great Debaters
The King Of Kong
The Legend Of Drunken Master
Murderball
The Sea Inside
Son Of The Mask
Vera Drake
October 17
Hellboy
One Mic Stand
October 18
Modern Love
The Purge (season 2)
Thursday Night Football (Kansas City Chiefs vs. Denver Broncos)
October 20
Scream
Scream 2
Scream 3
Scream 4
October 24
The Kid
Thursday Night Football (Washington DC vs. Minnesota Vikings)
October 31
Thursday Night Football (San Francisco 49ers vs. Arizona Cardinals)
Available on Prime Video Channels:
October 3
RuPaul’s Drag Race UK (OUTtv)
S.W.A.T. (season 3) (STACKTV)
October 4
Harlots (season 3) (Super Channel)
October 7
Supergirl (season 5) (STACKTV)
Batwoman (season 1) (STACKTV)
Mr. Robot (zeason 4) (STACKTV)
October 8
Below Deck (season 7) (hayu)
October 10
Nancy Drew (season 1) (STACKTV)
October 12
Charmed (season 2) (STACKTV)
October 24
Edward Scissorhands (Starz)
Final Destination (Starz)
Poltergeist (Starz)