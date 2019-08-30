What to watch on Amazon Prime Video Canada in September 2019

Transparent season 5
WHAT WE CAN’T WAIT TO WATCH
Transparent Musical Finale
It was unclear how Transparent would move forward after lead actor Jeffrey Tambor left the show following allegations of sexual misconduct. It turns out the dramedy is taking the Roseanne route and killing off the lead character, Maura Pfefferman, to refocus around the rest of the ensemble (including, unlike Tambor, some trans actors). The final episode will be a two-hour musical, and if the trailer is anything to go on, secret weapon Judith Light will get plenty of time to flex her chops as Shelly, the nebbishy Jewish matriarch with hidden star power. Expect explorations of loss, trauma, gender identity, religion and plenty of surreal song and dance numbers. September 27
SOLID BET
At Eternity's Gate
Willem Dafoe was a quarter of a century older than Vincent Van Gogh when he shot Julian Schnabel’s portrait of the artist in 2017, but dammit if the casting doesn’t work: opposite Rupert Friend as Vincent’s brother and patron Theo, Dafoe looks like a man who’s walked a much harder road, perpetually chasing an ecstasy he can’t quite articulate. Schnabel, an artist himself, spends long stretches of his film in contemplation of the artist’s process, as though he himself is trying to see whatever Vincent saw. That we come away from his film feeling like we glimpsed it is a triumph. September 1
List of TV shows and movies coming to Amazon Prime Video Canada in September:
September 1
September 5
The Bouncer
The Con is On
September 12
Dragged Across Concrete
September 13
El Corazon de Sergio Ramos
Undone
September 19
Drunk Parents
Five Feet Apart
The Family Man (2019)
September 20
Savage X Fenty Show
September 26
The Poison Rose
Thursday Night Football
September 27
Transparent (season 5, final episode)