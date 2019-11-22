TIFF is screening classic Catherine O’Hara films this January

× Expand Courtesy of CBC Schitt's Creek Catherine O'Hara

TIFF Bell Lightbox has started teasing its winter programming, and while it seems like the usual mixture of high cinema (a retrospective of French master Robert Bresson) and ok-boomer calculation (Call Me Jimmy: The Films Of James Stewart), there’s also a salute to a Canadian screen icon who almost never gets the spotlight she deserves.

Catherine The Great: In Praise Of Catherine O’Hara will screen four of the Canadian actor's biggest crowd-pleasers: Christopher Guest’s improvised mockumentaries A Mighty Wind, Best In Show and Waiting For Guffman, which pair her with her former SCTV and future Schitt’s Creek co-star Eugene Levy, and Tim Burton’s supernatural comedy Beetlejuice, where she played the alleged visionary artist Delia Deetz.

(We assume After Hours isn’t included because it’s already screening three times in December in TIFF’s Martin Scorsese retrospective.)

The series runs from January 15 to 24, just after the sixth and final season of Schitt’s Creek begins airing on CBC on January 7. It’s anyone’s guess whether O’Hara will brave the weather to attend, but there must be a couple of stylish winter coats in Moira Rose’s closet.

TIFF rolls out its full winter schedule December 4 at tiff.net.

