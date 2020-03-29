What to watch on Crave in April 2020

Merie Weismiller Wallace/HBO
Insecure season 4
Yvonne Orji (left) and Issa Rae's BFFs Molly and Issa are back in season four of HBO's Insecure.
WHAT WE CAN’T WAIT TO WATCH
Insecure (season 4)
The two-year wait for the latest instalment of Issa Rae's Los Angeles-set comedy series is almost over. Season 4 apparently finds Issa the path of joblessness and manlessness – "All of this sounds bad. But, it's actually really good," she says in the trailer – just as her BFF Molly (Yvonne Orji) lands in a serious relationship. Meanwhile, Kelli (Natasha Rothwell) gets an indecent proposal and Tiffany (Amanda Seales) becomes a mom, changing the friend-group dynamic. Issa might have no man in the trailer, but hard to believe season 4 will be devoid of mancandy for very long. April 12
Run
This new HBO series – created by English stage director Vicky Jones and counting her frequent collaborator Phoebe Waller-Bridge among its executive producers – is a two-hander with a hell of a hook, starring Merritt Wever and Domhnall Gleeson as a California housewife and an Irish self-help guru who abandon their comfortable lives to take a train ride across America. Fun fact: although the show boasts location work in New York, Chicago and Los Angeles, the bulk of it was shot right here in Toronto. See if you can tell! April 12
Bad Education
Snapped up by HBO at TIFF last fall for a reported $17 million USD, Cory Finley’s follow-up to Thoroughbreds is a true-crime story starring Hugh Jackman as Long Island school superintendent Frank Tassone who was beloved by everyone he knew until a massive embezzlement scandal exposed his many, many secrets. (Fun fact: screenwriter Mike Makowsky was a student at one of the schools in Tassone’s charge.) Jackman, who between this and The Front Runner seems intent on building a resumé of glad-handing deceivers, is supported by Allison Janney, Geraldine Viswanathan and Ray Romano. Reception was mixed at the festival, but who knows? Maybe the story will really pop on the small screen. April 25
Graham Kay: Stupid Jokes
It's hard to remain optimistic and hopeful at a time like this. So Canadian-born stand-up Kay's sarcastic observations should go over well. Anyone who saw his stellar JFL42 sets last fall will recognize the best jokes, which range from surviving a breakup in NYC to tracing-paper pornography. April 17
The Art Of Racing In The Rain
If, like us, you find yourself smiling over lots of cute animal videos these days, this entertaining tearjerker should captivate you for a couple of hours. Based on Garth Stein's novel about a race car driver (Milo Ventimiglia) and his loyal golden retriever, the movie features a rather predictable plot but... wow, the animal acting is fantastic (the dog, named Theo, is voiced with raspy, folksy charm by Kevin Costner). April 10
Mongrel Media
Pain And Glory
Pedro Almodóvar's Pain And Glory arrives on streaming in April.
SOLID BETS
Pain And Glory
Pedro Almodóvar’s moving and often surprising 21st feature finds the Spanish cinema titan looking back to move forward with a semi-autobiographical story exploring the way desires, both sexual and creative, shift as we age. Antonio Banderas, reuniting with Almodóvar for an eighth time, stars as Salvador, a wealthy but creatively stagnant director who’s invited to attend a screening of his classic film, which has been remastered and reappraised. The conceit becomes a sharp reflection of the film’s underlying tension: the deeper we go into the source of Salvador’s past quiet restraint, the more intensely we feel Pain And Glory’s melodramatic highs. Read our full review here. April 24
Hitchcock a go-go
Just when we need them the most, Crave is rolling out a large chunk of Alfred Hitchcock’s elegant suspense catalogue – and some of his best, too! Trace the evolution of his signature style over 30 years, from 1942’s Saboteur to 1972’s Frenzy – with Shadow Of A Doubt, Rope, Strangers On A Train, Dial M For Murder, Rear Window, The Man Who Knew Too Much, Vertigo, North By Northwest, Psycho, The Birds and Marnie in between. Watch one a night and you’re good for almost two weeks of superb cinema. Or binge them all in a weekend; we’re not the boss of you. April 3
The F Word
Director Michael Dowse and writer Elan Mastai's 2014 film is a hilarious and sweet love letter to the rom-com genre and Toronto. Starring Daniel Radcliffe and Zoe Kazan, this screwball comedy about being friend-zoned is reminiscent of Preston Sturges – a great big bear hug to rom-com devices that makes the genres clichés feel fresh. Also, a lot of us discovered Adam Driver in this movie. April 17 (with the Starz add-on)
You Don’t Mess With The Zohan
Adam Sandler stars as the titular Israeli commando who can catch bullets with his teeth and Hacky Sacks between his ass cheeks – and yet dreams of working at a NYC hair salon. The movie, co-written by Sandler, Judd Apatow and Robert Smigel, is equal opportunity offensive, featuring hummus-obsessed Israelis and Rob Schneider in Brownface as a terror-bent Palestinian cab driver. It’s also one of those silly, easily dismissed Sandler creations that turn out to be hilarious because the actor invests it with all his anarchic energy and wit. April 3 (with the Starz add-on)
Full list of new titles available in April, by date. The + symbol indicates a TV show or movie that is only available on Crave+ . The * symbol indicates a TV show or movie that is only available with the Starz add-on.
TV SHOWS
April 2
Brockmire (season 4, episode 3)
Desus & Mero (season 2, episode 13)
Transplant (season 1, episode 6)
April 3
DNA Dinners (season 1)
High Maintenance (season 4, episode 9)+
Ollie & Moon (season 1B)
RuPaul’s Drag Race (season 12, episode 6)
Strike Back (season 7, episode 8)+
Unabomber: In His Own Words
April 5
Atlanta’s Missing And Murdered: The Lost Children (season 1, episode 1)+
Black Monday (season 2, episode 5)
Homeland (season 8, episode 9)
Vice (season 1, episode 2)
Westworld (season 3, episode 4)+
April 6
Desus & Mero (season 2, episode 14)
My Brilliant Friend: The Story Of A New Name (season 2, episode 4)+
The Plot Against America (season 1, episode 4)+
April 7
The Bold And The Beautiful (season 33, episodes 146-150)
Cardinal (season 4, episode 1)
Dark Side Of The Ring (season 2, episode 4)
The Voice (season 18, episode 8)
April 9
Brockmire (season 4, episode 4)
Desus & Mero (season 2, episode 15)
Transplant (season 1, episode 7)
April 10
The Detour (season 4)
Flour Power: Twists On The Classics
Peg & Cat (season 2)
RuPaul’s Drag Race (season 12, episode 7)
Strike Back (season 7, episode 9)+
April 12
Atlanta’s Missing And Murdered: The Lost Children (season 1, episode 2)+
Black Monday (season 2, episode 5)
Homeland (season 8, episode 10)
Insecure (season 4, episode 1)+
Run (season 1, episode 1)+
Vice (season 1, episode 3)
Westworld (season 3, episode 5)+
April 13
My Brilliant Friend: The Story Of A New Name (season 2, episode 5)+
The Plot Against America (season 1, episode 5)+
April 14
The Bold And The Beautiful (season 33, episodes 151-155)
Cardinal (season 4, episode 2)
Dark Side Of The Ring (season 2, episode 5)
The Voice (season 18, episode 9)
April 16
Brockmire (season 4, episode 5)
Transplant (season 1, episode 8)
April 17
Enchantimals: Spring Into Harvest Hills
Enchantimals: Tales From The Everwilde
Graham Kay: Stupid Jokes
RuPaul’s Drag Race (season 12, episode 8)
Strike Back (season 7, episode 10)+
April 18
Bosch (season 6)
April 19
Atlanta’s Missing And Murdered: The Lost Children (season 1, episode 3)+
Homeland (season 8, episode 11)
Insecure (season 4, episode 2)+
Run (season 1, episode 2)+
Vice (season 1, episode 4)
Westworld (season 3, episode 6)+
April 20
My Brilliant Friend: The Story Of A New Name (season 2, episode 6)+
The Plot Against America (season 1, episode 6)+
Weeds (seasons 1-8)*
April 21
The Bold And The Beautiful (season 33, episodes 156-160)
Cardinal (season 4, episode 3)
Dark Side Of The Ring (season 2, episode 6)
The Voice (season 18, episode 10)
April 23
Brockmire (season 4, episode 6)
Desus & Mero (season 2, episode 16)
Transplant (season 1, episode 9)
We’re Here (season 1, episode 1)+
April 24
Leaderboard Shorts
Pressure’s On (season 1)
Spencer’s Big 30 (season 2)
RuPaul’s Drag Race (season 12, episode 9)
April 26
Atlanta’s Missing And Murdered: The Lost Children (season 1, episode 4)+
Homeland (season 8, episode 12)
Insecure (season 4, episode 3)+
Penny Dreadful: City Of Angels (season 1, episode 1)
Run (season 1, episode 3)+
Vice (season 1, episode 5)
Vida (season 3, episode 1)*
Westworld (season 3, episode 7)+
April 27
Desus & Mero (season 2, episode 17)
I Know This Much Is True (season 1, episode 1)
My Brilliant Friend: The Story Of A New Name (season 2, episode 7)+
April 28
The Bold And The Beautiful (season 33, episodes 161-165)
Cardinal (season 4, episode 3)
Dark Side Of The Ring (season 2, episode 6)
The Voice (season 18, episode 10)
April 30
Brockmire (season 4, episode 7)
Desus & Mero (season 2, episode 18)
Transplant (season 1, episode 10)
MOVIES
April 2
Menteur+
April 3
Abominable+
The Birds*
Dazed And Confused*
Dial M For Murder*
Frenzy*
The Man Who Knew Too Much*
Marnie*
North By Northwest*
Overcomer+
Prisoners*
Psycho*
Rear Window*
Rope*
Saboteur*
Shadow Of A Doubt*
St. Vincent*
Strangers On A Train*
Vertigo*
You Don’t Mess With The Zohan*
April 6
Pavarotti
April 10
The Art Of Racing In The Rain+
Astro Boy*
My Blind Brother*
A Dog’s Journey+
Ghost In The Shell*
Good Girls Get High+
Hop*
April 11
Gravity*
April 14
Sea Of Life
April 16
Lie Exposed+
April 17
All I Wish*
The F Word*
Knocked Up*
Lucky+
Wall Street*
Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps*
April 19
The Longest War+
April 23
Rule Of 3+
April 24
Lone Survivor*
The Pursuit Of Happyness*
April 25
Bad Education+
April 28
Autism: The Sequel+
April 30
We’re Here (season 1, episode 2)+
LAST CHANCE
Movies and TV shows leaving Crave this month.
April 1
The Kennedys
The Kennedys: After Camelot
April 4
60 Minutes (season 4, episode 4)
April 9
Gemini
April 11
Ocean’s 8
April 12
Blood, Sweat & Tools (season 1, episode 1)
Kirk Fox: That Guy
April 13
Making The Crooked Straight
April 15
Gravity (season 1)
April 16
Tag
April 17
Delilah & Julius (seasons 1-2)
April 18
The Lobster
Yo Gabba Gabba (seasons 1-4)
April 19
Blood, Sweat & Tools (season 1, episode 2)
Mobile Homes
April 25
The Amazing Adrenalini Brothers (seasons 1-2)
April 26
Blood, Sweat & Tools (season 1, episode 3)
April 28
Blue Valentine
The Boy In Striped Pajamas
Conduct Unbecoming
Fugitive Pieces
Grass
The Ides Of March
The Place Beyond The Pines
Red Riding: In The Year Of Our Lord 1974
Red Riding: In The Year Of Our Lord 1980
Red Riding: In The Year Of Our Lord 1983
Roadkill
Shake Hands With The Devil
Snow Cake
Stepmom
Storming Juno
Vic & Flo Saw A Bear
Zero Dark Thirty
April 29
Mistresses (season 1-4)
Ocean’s Twelve
April 30
7 Days In Entebbe
The Adjustment Bureau
Alpha Dog
The Adventures Of Super Mario Bros. 3
The Aviator
Animal Mechanicals (season 3)
Ask Me About My Shirt
The Beach
Being John Malkovich
Breaking In
The Bourne Identity
The Bourne Legacy
The Bourne Supremacy
The Bourne Ultimatum
Bulletproof
Cheerleaders In Chess Club (seasons 1-2)
Dawn Of The Dead
Deadpool 2
The Departed
Dreamcatcher
Early Winter
Elizabeth
Elizabeth: The Golden Age
Epic
Fireman Sam (seasons 3, 8 & 9)
The Gigglebellies Musical AdventuresThe Girl Without A Phone
Hidden
Hope Floats
The Hurricane
In The Night Garden (season 4)
J. Edgar
League Of Super Evil (season 2)
Like Mike
Locker Combo
Loser For President
Magi-Nation (seasons 1-2)
Mona The Vampire (seasons 3-4)
Murdered At 17
My Internship In Canada
No Reservations
Notting Hill
Om Nom Stories (season 1-3)
Otto’s Walk
The Pals In Minecraft HotelThe Pals Pay Fornite
The Pals Play Roblox (season 1-2)
Pencilmation (seasons 1-5)
Potatoes And Dragons (seasons 1-2)
Rated A For Awesome (seasons 1-2)
Ray
Roxanne & The Slam Poets Society
Sabrina: The Animated Series
Santa Jaws
Sea Of Love
Spider-Man 2
Steel Magnolias
Super Mario World
A Very Harold & Kumar Christmas
The Plas Play Minecraft (season 1-2)
Thirteen
Upgrade
Urban Vermin
Wolfoo
Wonderland High