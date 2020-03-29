What to watch on Crave in April 2020

× Expand Merie Weismiller Wallace/HBO Insecure season 4 Yvonne Orji (left) and Issa Rae's BFFs Molly and Issa are back in season four of HBO's Insecure.

WHAT WE CAN’T WAIT TO WATCH

Insecure (season 4)

The two-year wait for the latest instalment of Issa Rae's Los Angeles-set comedy series is almost over. Season 4 apparently finds Issa the path of joblessness and manlessness – "All of this sounds bad. But, it's actually really good," she says in the trailer – just as her BFF Molly (Yvonne Orji) lands in a serious relationship. Meanwhile, Kelli (Natasha Rothwell) gets an indecent proposal and Tiffany (Amanda Seales) becomes a mom, changing the friend-group dynamic. Issa might have no man in the trailer, but hard to believe season 4 will be devoid of mancandy for very long. April 12

Run

This new HBO series – created by English stage director Vicky Jones and counting her frequent collaborator Phoebe Waller-Bridge among its executive producers – is a two-hander with a hell of a hook, starring Merritt Wever and Domhnall Gleeson as a California housewife and an Irish self-help guru who abandon their comfortable lives to take a train ride across America. Fun fact: although the show boasts location work in New York, Chicago and Los Angeles, the bulk of it was shot right here in Toronto. See if you can tell! April 12

Bad Education

Snapped up by HBO at TIFF last fall for a reported $17 million USD, Cory Finley’s follow-up to Thoroughbreds is a true-crime story starring Hugh Jackman as Long Island school superintendent Frank Tassone who was beloved by everyone he knew until a massive embezzlement scandal exposed his many, many secrets. (Fun fact: screenwriter Mike Makowsky was a student at one of the schools in Tassone’s charge.) Jackman, who between this and The Front Runner seems intent on building a resumé of glad-handing deceivers, is supported by Allison Janney, Geraldine Viswanathan and Ray Romano. Reception was mixed at the festival, but who knows? Maybe the story will really pop on the small screen. April 25

Graham Kay: Stupid Jokes

It's hard to remain optimistic and hopeful at a time like this. So Canadian-born stand-up Kay's sarcastic observations should go over well. Anyone who saw his stellar JFL42 sets last fall will recognize the best jokes, which range from surviving a breakup in NYC to tracing-paper pornography. April 17

The Art Of Racing In The Rain

If, like us, you find yourself smiling over lots of cute animal videos these days, this entertaining tearjerker should captivate you for a couple of hours. Based on Garth Stein's novel about a race car driver (Milo Ventimiglia) and his loyal golden retriever, the movie features a rather predictable plot but... wow, the animal acting is fantastic (the dog, named Theo, is voiced with raspy, folksy charm by Kevin Costner). April 10

× Expand Mongrel Media Pain And Glory Pedro Almodóvar's Pain And Glory arrives on streaming in April.

SOLID BETS

Pain And Glory

Pedro Almodóvar’s moving and often surprising 21st feature finds the Spanish cinema titan looking back to move forward with a semi-autobiographical story exploring the way desires, both sexual and creative, shift as we age. Antonio Banderas, reuniting with Almodóvar for an eighth time, stars as Salvador, a wealthy but creatively stagnant director who’s invited to attend a screening of his classic film, which has been remastered and reappraised. The conceit becomes a sharp reflection of the film’s underlying tension: the deeper we go into the source of Salvador’s past quiet restraint, the more intensely we feel Pain And Glory’s melodramatic highs. Read our full review here. April 24

Hitchcock a go-go

Just when we need them the most, Crave is rolling out a large chunk of Alfred Hitchcock’s elegant suspense catalogue – and some of his best, too! Trace the evolution of his signature style over 30 years, from 1942’s Saboteur to 1972’s Frenzy – with Shadow Of A Doubt, Rope, Strangers On A Train, Dial M For Murder, Rear Window, The Man Who Knew Too Much, Vertigo, North By Northwest, Psycho, The Birds and Marnie in between. Watch one a night and you’re good for almost two weeks of superb cinema. Or binge them all in a weekend; we’re not the boss of you. April 3

The F Word

Director Michael Dowse and writer Elan Mastai's 2014 film is a hilarious and sweet love letter to the rom-com genre and Toronto. Starring Daniel Radcliffe and Zoe Kazan, this screwball comedy about being friend-zoned is reminiscent of Preston Sturges – a great big bear hug to rom-com devices that makes the genres clichés feel fresh. Also, a lot of us discovered Adam Driver in this movie. April 17 (with the Starz add-on)

You Don’t Mess With The Zohan

Adam Sandler stars as the titular Israeli commando who can catch bullets with his teeth and Hacky Sacks between his ass cheeks – and yet dreams of working at a NYC hair salon. The movie, co-written by Sandler, Judd Apatow and Robert Smigel, is equal opportunity offensive, featuring hummus-obsessed Israelis and Rob Schneider in Brownface as a terror-bent Palestinian cab driver. It’s also one of those silly, easily dismissed Sandler creations that turn out to be hilarious because the actor invests it with all his anarchic energy and wit. April 3 (with the Starz add-on)

Full list of new titles available in April, by date. The + symbol indicates a TV show or movie that is only available on Crave+ . The * symbol indicates a TV show or movie that is only available with the Starz add-on.

TV SHOWS

April 2

Brockmire (season 4, episode 3)

Desus & Mero (season 2, episode 13)

Transplant (season 1, episode 6)

April 3

DNA Dinners (season 1)

High Maintenance (season 4, episode 9)+

Ollie & Moon (season 1B)

RuPaul’s Drag Race (season 12, episode 6)

Strike Back (season 7, episode 8)+

Unabomber: In His Own Words

April 5

Atlanta’s Missing And Murdered: The Lost Children (season 1, episode 1)+

Black Monday (season 2, episode 5)

Homeland (season 8, episode 9)

Vice (season 1, episode 2)

Westworld (season 3, episode 4)+

April 6

Desus & Mero (season 2, episode 14)

My Brilliant Friend: The Story Of A New Name (season 2, episode 4)+

The Plot Against America (season 1, episode 4)+

April 7

The Bold And The Beautiful (season 33, episodes 146-150)

Cardinal (season 4, episode 1)

Dark Side Of The Ring (season 2, episode 4)

The Voice (season 18, episode 8)

April 9

Brockmire (season 4, episode 4)

Desus & Mero (season 2, episode 15)

Transplant (season 1, episode 7)

April 10

The Detour (season 4)

Flour Power: Twists On The Classics

Peg & Cat (season 2)

RuPaul’s Drag Race (season 12, episode 7)

Strike Back (season 7, episode 9)+

April 12

Atlanta’s Missing And Murdered: The Lost Children (season 1, episode 2)+

Black Monday (season 2, episode 5)

Homeland (season 8, episode 10)

Insecure (season 4, episode 1)+

Run (season 1, episode 1)+

Vice (season 1, episode 3)

Westworld (season 3, episode 5)+

April 13

My Brilliant Friend: The Story Of A New Name (season 2, episode 5)+

The Plot Against America (season 1, episode 5)+

April 14

The Bold And The Beautiful (season 33, episodes 151-155)

Cardinal (season 4, episode 2)

Dark Side Of The Ring (season 2, episode 5)

The Voice (season 18, episode 9)

April 16

Brockmire (season 4, episode 5)

Transplant (season 1, episode 8)

April 17

Enchantimals: Spring Into Harvest Hills

Enchantimals: Tales From The Everwilde

Graham Kay: Stupid Jokes

RuPaul’s Drag Race (season 12, episode 8)

Strike Back (season 7, episode 10)+

April 18

Bosch (season 6)

April 19

Atlanta’s Missing And Murdered: The Lost Children (season 1, episode 3)+

Homeland (season 8, episode 11)

Insecure (season 4, episode 2)+

Run (season 1, episode 2)+

Vice (season 1, episode 4)

Westworld (season 3, episode 6)+

April 20

My Brilliant Friend: The Story Of A New Name (season 2, episode 6)+

The Plot Against America (season 1, episode 6)+

Weeds (seasons 1-8)*

April 21

The Bold And The Beautiful (season 33, episodes 156-160)

Cardinal (season 4, episode 3)

Dark Side Of The Ring (season 2, episode 6)

The Voice (season 18, episode 10)

April 23

Brockmire (season 4, episode 6)

Desus & Mero (season 2, episode 16)

Transplant (season 1, episode 9)

We’re Here (season 1, episode 1)+

April 24

Leaderboard Shorts

Pressure’s On (season 1)

Spencer’s Big 30 (season 2)

RuPaul’s Drag Race (season 12, episode 9)

April 26

Atlanta’s Missing And Murdered: The Lost Children (season 1, episode 4)+

Homeland (season 8, episode 12)

Insecure (season 4, episode 3)+

Penny Dreadful: City Of Angels (season 1, episode 1)

Run (season 1, episode 3)+

Vice (season 1, episode 5)

Vida (season 3, episode 1)*

Westworld (season 3, episode 7)+

April 27

Desus & Mero (season 2, episode 17)

I Know This Much Is True (season 1, episode 1)

My Brilliant Friend: The Story Of A New Name (season 2, episode 7)+

April 28

The Bold And The Beautiful (season 33, episodes 161-165)

Cardinal (season 4, episode 3)

Dark Side Of The Ring (season 2, episode 6)

The Voice (season 18, episode 10)

April 30

Brockmire (season 4, episode 7)

Desus & Mero (season 2, episode 18)

Transplant (season 1, episode 10)

MOVIES

April 2

Menteur+

April 3

Abominable+

The Birds*

Blinded By The Light+

Dazed And Confused*

Dial M For Murder*

Frenzy*

The Man Who Knew Too Much*

Marnie*

North By Northwest*

Overcomer+

Prisoners*

Psycho*

Rear Window*

Rope*

Saboteur*

Shadow Of A Doubt*

St. Vincent*

Strangers On A Train*

Vertigo*

You Don’t Mess With The Zohan*

April 6

Pavarotti

April 10

The Art Of Racing In The Rain+

Astro Boy*

My Blind Brother*

A Dog’s Journey+

Ghost In The Shell*

Good Boys+

Good Girls Get High+

Hop*

April 11

Gravity*

April 14

Sea Of Life

April 16

Lie Exposed+

April 17

All I Wish*

The F Word*

Knocked Up*

Lucky+

Stuber+

Wall Street*

Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps*

April 19

The Longest War+

April 23

Rule Of 3+

April 24

It: Chapter 2+

Lone Survivor*

Pain And Glory+

The Pursuit Of Happyness*

April 25

Bad Education+

April 28

Autism: The Sequel+

April 30

We’re Here (season 1, episode 2)+

LAST CHANCE

Movies and TV shows leaving Crave this month.

April 1

The Kennedys

The Kennedys: After Camelot

April 4

60 Minutes (season 4, episode 4)

April 9

Gemini

April 11

Ocean’s 8

April 12

Blood, Sweat & Tools (season 1, episode 1)

Kirk Fox: That Guy

April 13

Making The Crooked Straight

April 15

Gravity (season 1)

April 16

Tag

April 17

Delilah & Julius (seasons 1-2)

April 18

The Lobster

Yo Gabba Gabba (seasons 1-4)

April 19

Blood, Sweat & Tools (season 1, episode 2)

Mobile Homes

April 25

The Amazing Adrenalini Brothers (seasons 1-2)

April 26

Blood, Sweat & Tools (season 1, episode 3)

April 28

Blue Valentine

The Boy In Striped Pajamas

Conduct Unbecoming

Fugitive Pieces

Grass

The Ides Of March

The Place Beyond The Pines

Red Riding: In The Year Of Our Lord 1974

Red Riding: In The Year Of Our Lord 1980

Red Riding: In The Year Of Our Lord 1983

Roadkill

Shake Hands With The Devil

Snow Cake

Stepmom

Storming Juno

Vic & Flo Saw A Bear

Zero Dark Thirty

April 29

Mistresses (season 1-4)

Ocean’s Twelve

April 30

7 Days In Entebbe

The Adjustment Bureau

Alpha Dog

The Adventures Of Super Mario Bros. 3

The Aviator

Animal Mechanicals (season 3)

Ask Me About My Shirt

The Beach

Being John Malkovich

Breaking In

The Bourne Identity

The Bourne Legacy

The Bourne Supremacy

The Bourne Ultimatum

Bulletproof

Cheerleaders In Chess Club (seasons 1-2)

Dawn Of The Dead

Deadpool 2

The Departed

Dreamcatcher

Early Winter

Elizabeth

Elizabeth: The Golden Age

Epic

Fireman Sam (seasons 3, 8 & 9)

The Gigglebellies Musical AdventuresThe Girl Without A Phone

Hidden

Hope Floats

The Hurricane

In The Night Garden (season 4)

J. Edgar

League Of Super Evil (season 2)

Like Mike

Locker Combo

Loser For President

Magi-Nation (seasons 1-2)

Mona The Vampire (seasons 3-4)

Murdered At 17

My Internship In Canada

No Reservations

Notting Hill

Om Nom Stories (season 1-3)

Otto’s Walk

The Pals In Minecraft HotelThe Pals Pay Fornite

The Pals Play Roblox (season 1-2)

Pencilmation (seasons 1-5)

Potatoes And Dragons (seasons 1-2)

Rated A For Awesome (seasons 1-2)

Ray

Roxanne & The Slam Poets Society

Sabrina: The Animated Series

Santa Jaws

Sea Of Love

Spider-Man 2

Steel Magnolias

Super Mario World

A Very Harold & Kumar Christmas

The Plas Play Minecraft (season 1-2)

Thirteen

Upgrade

Urban Vermin

Wolfoo

Wonderland High

