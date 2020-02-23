What to watch on Crave in March 2020

× Expand Michele K. Short/HBO The Plot Against America John Turturro stars in a mini-series version of Philip Roth's novel The Plot Against America.

WHAT WE CAN'T WAIT TO WATCH

The Plot Against America

HBO’s latest limited series might be its biggest swing in a while: an adaptation of Philip Roth’s 2004 novel about a Jewish family in Newark watching their country slide into fascism after Franklin Delano Roosevelt loses the 1940 election to avowed racist Charles Lindbergh. Adapted by David Simon and Ed Burns, who worked together on The Wire, The Corner and Generation Kill, it boasts a cast that includes Winona Ryder, Zoe Kazan, Morgan Spector, John Turturro and Azhy Robertson. If it works, it’s going to be devastating… and Simon and Burns haven’t flubbed a project yet. March 16

RuPaul's Drag Race (season 12)

The cult reality series-turned-cottage industry snowballs on as the first of five – yes, five – Drag Race shows expected to air in 2020 pulls up to the starting line (the season premiere featuring Nicki Minaj is February 28). After season 12, get ready for All Stars season 5, a celebrity version of the competition, a second season of the UK version and the inaugural season of the Canadian version. In the meantime, this season's drag queen contestants will be judged by Robyn, Chaka Khan, Whoopi Goldberg, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and the Mean Girls cast, among other guests. Airs Fridays from February 28

My Brilliant Friend (season 2)

Italian director Alice Rohrwacher (Happy As Lazzaro) is directing the first two episodes of the second season adaptation of Elena Ferrante's popular Neapolitan novels about childhood friends-turned-frenemies. (Season one director Saverio Costanzo returns to helm the remaining six episodes.) This season adapts the second book in the series, The Story of a New Name. Elena and Lila are now teens spending summer holidays on the island of Ischia where the compete for the affections of the same boy. Glenn Sumi gave season one 5Ns so we have high hopes for this sequel. March 16

× Expand Frederick Elmes/Focus Features The Dead Don't Die Adam Driver Adam Driver goes deadpan in the zombie movie The Dead Don't Die.

SOLID BETS

The Dead Don’t Die

Zombie movies don’t get weirder or more deadpan than Jim Jarmusch’s tribute to the no-budget ghoulapaloozas he grew up with – though none of them ever had the fortune to cast Bill Murray, Adam Driver, Tilda Swinton, Steve Buscemi, Danny Glover, Chloë Sevigny, Selena Gomez, Tom Waits and the RZA as townsfolk battling the walking dead. (Iggy Pop plays one of the ghouls, because of course he does.) There’s no point in taking any of it seriously; after Only Lovers Left Alive and Paterson, it’s clear Jarmusch is just out to have some fun. And if you get onto his goofy wavelength, so will you. Read our full review here. March 20

The Twentieth Century

Matthew Rankin plunges into the depths of Canadian shame with this wickedly satirical and visually stunning reimagining of former Prime Minister William Lyon Mackenzie King’s youth. The Twentieth Century turns the desperate search for a Canadian identity into a bizarro psychodrama anchored by a break-out performance by Daniel Beirne. The film deservedly received eight Canadian Screen Award nominations this year. Read our full review here and an interview with Rankin here. March 26

Who Let The Dogs Out?

If you missed it at Hot Docs, here’s your chance to catch up to Brent Hodge’s look at the authorship of Baha Men’s infernally catchy 2000 single – you know, the one about the dogs. It turns out its evolution is weirder and far more complex than we ever knew, and Hodge and lecturer Ben Sisto are out to unpack it, bouncing around the world talking a dozen or so people who all bear some responsibility for the accidental release of the eponymous canines. Read our full review here. March 2

Yesterday

Danny Boyle’s magic-realist fantasy about a young singer-songwriter (Himesh Patel) who wakes up to find the world no longer remembers The Beatles was one of last year’s most divisive films – and, as far as we’re concerned, one of the best. If you missed it, give it a chance: no, the love story between Patel and Baby Driver’s Lily James isn’t the strongest, but that’s because something more important is going on in the corners, as Boyle unpacks the larger questions in Richard Curtis’s script about art, authenticity, hero worship… and what we’d be willing to trade for one of rock’s greatest song catalogues. Read our full review here. March 6

Once Upon A Time … In Hollywood

NOW critics were mixed on Quentin Tarantino’s unwieldy and indulgent three-hour love letter to Hollywood. But there’s also so much to admire, like a neon-lights montage, a brilliantly elastic making-of a Western scene and Brad Pitt's performance. The star’s Adonis can sometimes distract from his subtle talents, elevating his co-stars in the process. And that’s exactly the type he plays in OUATIH. Pitt’s Cliff is the stuntman making the movie star (Leonardo DiCaprio) look good. Meanwhile, it’s Cliff who oozes movie star charm. Tarantino took Pitt’s aura and built an entire movie around it. Bonus: to coincide with this film hitting Crave, the streaming platform is adding sections devoted to past Leo and Brad movies so you can savour just how great the latter really is. March 27

Starship Troopers

About half the critics panned Paul Verhoeven’s brilliant sci-fi epic, completely missing the satire in a movie from the guy who just a decade before skewered capitalism in RoboCop. Perhaps they needed 9/11 and the War On Iraq to open their eyes to Starship Troopers’ fun, funny and ultimately critical look at fascism and jingoism inherent in American military might (and in movies like Independence Day, which obliterated the box office a year earlier). March 1 (with the Starz-add on)

Full list of new titles available in March, by date. The + symbol indicates a TV show or movie that is only available on Crave+ . The * symbol indicates a TV show or movie that is only available with the Starz add-on.

TV SHOWS

March 1

Avenue 5 (season 1, episode 7)+

Axios (season 3, episode 1)+

Cravings: The Aftershow (season 1, episode 8)

Curb Your Enthusiasm (season 10, episode 7)+

Homeland (season 8, episode 4)

Kidding (season 2, episode 7-8)

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver (season 7, episode 3)+

Our Cartoon President (season 3, episode 6)

The Outsider (season 1, episode 9)+

Wrong Man (season 2, episode 4)*

March 2

Desus & Mero (season 2, episode 8)

McMillion$ (season 1, episode 5)+

The New Pope (season 1, episode 8)+

March 3

The Bold And The Beautiful (season 33, episodes 119-123)

The Voice (season 18, episode 3)

March 5

Desus & Mero (season 2, episode 9)

Star Trek: Picard (season 1, episode 7)

Transplant (season 1, episode 2)

March 6

The El Salomons: Marriage Of Convenience

High Maintenance (season 4, episode 5)+

Real Time With Bill Maher (season 18, episode 7)+

RuPaul’s Drag Race (season 12, episode 2)

Strike Back (season 7, episode 4)+

Thomas & Friends (season 1)

The Trade (season 2)

March 8

Avenue 5 (season 1, episode 8)+

Axios (season 3, episode 2)+

The Circus (season 5, episode 7)

Cravings: The Aftershow (season 1, episode 9)

Curb Your Enthusiasm (season 10, episode 8)+

Homeland (season 8, episode 5)

Kidding (season 2, episode 9-10)

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver (season 7, episode 4)+

Our Cartoon President (season 3, episode 7)

The Outsider (season 1, episode 10)+

Wrong Man (season 2, episode 5)*

March 9

Desus & Mero (season 2, episode 10)

For Glowing Hearts (season 1, episode 3)

McMillion$ (season 1, episode 6)+

The New Pope (season 1, episode 9)+

March 10

The Bold And The Beautiful (season 33, episodes 124-128)

The Voice (season 18, episode 4)

March 12

Desus & Mero (season 2, episode 11)

Star Trek: Picard (season 1, episode 8)

Transplant (season 1, episode 3)

March 13

Barbie Dreamtopia (season 1)

Blackford Manor

Doctor Lollipop

High Maintenance (season 4, episode 6)+

Real Time With Bill Maher (season 18, episode 8)+

Rocket Dog

RuPaul’s Drag Race (season 12, episode 3)

Spacebar

Strike Back (season 7, episode 5)+

Where To I Do? (season 2)

March 14

More Funny Women At A Funny Age

March 15

Avenue 5 (season 1, episode 9)+

Axios (season 3, episode 3)+

Black Monday (season 2, episodes 1-2)

The Circus (season 5, episode 8)

Curb Your Enthusiasm (season 10, episode 9)+

Homeland (season 8, episode 6)

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver (season 7, episode 5)+

Our Cartoon President (season 3, episode 8)

The Outsider (season 1, episode 10)+

Westworld (season 3, episode 1)+

Wrong Man (season 2, episode 6)*

March 16

Desus & Mero (season 2, episode 12)

My Brilliant Friend (season 2, episode 1)+

The Plot Against America (season 1, episode 1)+

March 17

The Bold And The Beautiful (season 33, episodes 129-133)

The Voice (season 18, episode 5)

March 18

Brockmire (season 4, episode 1)

March 19

Desus & Mero (season 2, episode 13)

Star Trek: Picard (season 1, episode 9)

Transplant (season 1, episode 4)

March 20

High Maintenance (season 4, episode 7)+

One World Kitchen (season 2-3)

The Other Two (season 1)

Real Time With Bill Maher (season 18, episode 9)+

RuPaul’s Drag Race (season 12, episode 4)

Strike Back (season 7, episode 6)+

Uprooted (season 1)

Zo Zo Zombie (season 1)

March 22

Axios (season 3, episode 4)+

Black Monday (season 2, episodes 3-4)

The Circus (season 5, episode 9)

Curb Your Enthusiasm (season 10, episode 10)+

Homeland (season 8, episode 7)

Our Cartoon President (season 3, episode 9)

Westworld (season 3, episode 2)+

March 23

Desus & Mero (season 2, episode 14)

For Glowing Hearts (season 1, episode 4)

My Brilliant Friend (season 2, episode 2)+

The Plot Against America (season 1, episode 2)+

March 24

The Bold And The Beautiful (season 33, episodes 134-138)

The Voice (season 18, episode 6)

March 25

Brockmire (season 4, episode 2)

March 26

Desus & Mero (season 2, episode 15)

Star Trek: Picard (season 1, episode 10)

Transplant (season 1, episode 5)

March 27

High Maintenance (season 4, episode 8)+

Moka’s Fabulous Adventures (season 1)

Real Time With Bill Maher (season 18, episode 10)+

RuPaul’s Drag Race (season 12, episode 5)

Strike Back (season 7, episode 7)+

UFC: 25 Greatest Fights

March 29

Black Monday (season 2, episodes 5-6)

Homeland (season 8, episode 8)

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver (season 7, episode 6)+

Our Cartoon President (season 3, episode 10)

Vice (season 1, episode 1)

Westworld (season 3, episode 3)+

March 30

Desus & Mero (season 2, episode 16)

My Brilliant Friend (season 2, episode 3)+

The Plot Against America (season 1, episode 3)+

March 31

The Bold And The Beautiful (season 33, episodes 139-143)

The Voice (season 18, episode 7)

MOVIES

March 1

Paul*

Starship Troopers*

March 2

Who Let The Dogs Out

March 3

The Scent Of Rain & Lightning+

The Scent Of Rain & Lightning*

March 5

Vita & Virginia+

Who You Know

March 6

The Babadook*

The Death And Life Of John F. Donovan+

The Fighter*

The Legend Of Zorro*

Mama*

Practical Magic*

Spartacus: Blood And Sand*

Spartacus: Gods Of The Arena*

Spartacus: Vengeance*

Spartacus: War Of The Damned*

Yesterday+

March 9

Everybody’s Everything

March 10

Women Of Troy+

March 13

47 Ronin*

Broadcast News*

Code 8+

Monty Python’s The Meaning Of Life*

Rush Hour*

Rush Hour II*

X-Men: Dark Phoenix+

March 19

After Truth: Disinformation And The Cost Of Fake News+

American Woman+

March 20

Bugsy*

Cold Comes The Night*

The Dead Don’t Die+

Ender’s Game*

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs And Shaw

The Longest Ride*

Risky Business*

Southpaw*

The Wedding Singer*

March 26

Kill Chain: The Cyber War On America’s Elections+

The Twentieth Century+

March 27

Country Strong*

Interview With A Vampire*

Nose To Tail+

The Kitchen+

Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood+

Repo Men*

Ride Along*

Taxi Driver*

Underworld: Awakening*

March 31

The Scheme+

LAST CHANCE

Movies and TV shows leaving Crave this month.

March 2

Ready Player One

March 3

Paul, Apostle Of Christ

March 4

World Of Quest (season 2)

March 7

I Am The Night

Monique & Friends: Live In Atlanta

March 9

Vice Special Report: Panic – The Untold Story Of The 2008 Financial Crisis

March 10

Momentum Generation

March 11

The Fight Game With Jim Lampley (season 5, episode 5)

My True Brilliant Friend

March 15

How It’s Made (season 25)

Paper Year

March 16

Nelly & Simon: Mission Yeti

March 23

Life Of The Party

March 27

The Little Vampire

March 29

Jack Reacher

March 30

Above Ground

Allure

Birthmarked

Bruce Springsteen: In His Own Words

Mark Felt: The Man Who Brought Down The White House

Meat Loaf: In And Out of Hell

March 31

21 Jump Street

90 Minutes Of Heaven

All The President’s Men

The Amazing Spider-Man

Bitten (season 2)

The Blues Brothers

Blumhouse’s Truth Or Dare

The Captive

Clash Of The Titans

Contagion

Daphne & Velma

Despicable Me

The Doodlebops (seasons 1-2)

Fireflies In The Garden

Flatliners

Foolproof

Funny As Hell (season 5)

Gridlocked

Gunless

Just Wright

The Man With The Iron Fists

Matchstick Men

Mommy’s Little Angel

Mostly Sunny

The Passion Of Augustine

Pineapple Express

School Of Life

Se7en

Singularity

Spider-Man

Spider-Man 3

Super Troopers 2

Ted

Tully

Watchmen

The Wiz

