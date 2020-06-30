What to watch on Crave in July 2020

× Expand Courtesy of Bell Media P-Valley Starz Crave

WHAT WE CAN'T WAIT TO WATCH

P-Valley

Playwright Katori Hall (The Mountaintop, Tina: The Tina Turner Musical) turns her play Pussy Valley into a Starz drama series starring Brandee Evans as the top dancer at a small-town strip club in the Mississippi Delta who is dreaming of more. The show promises to cast a female gaze on the southern strip club world, with Hall serving as a showrunner and each episode directed by a woman. (Toronto's Karena Evans helmed the pilot). And judging from the trailer, we can also expect some serious athleticism. July 12

Expecting Amy

The comic actor Amy Schumer is used to revealing intimate details about her life, especially in her stand-up specials. But this three-part doc goes even deeper by chronicling every step of her pregnancy – the day she finds out she's pregnant, the effect on her marriage, her non-stop touring, complications (she can't stop throwing up)... and, oh yeah, the stand-up special she's about to film. Director Alexander Hammer helped helm Beyoncé's Homecoming film, so it should look decent. But whether it warrants three episodes is another matter. July 9

Canada's Drag Race

How many campy Canadian puns can you handle? Just in time for stage 2 of Ontario's reopening plan, the Canadian version of popular reality TV competition RuPaul's Drag Race is debuting and seven of the 12 queens vying for the title of Canada's Next Drag Superstar hail from Toronto. Read our recent interview with the show's judging panel "throuple" – Drag Race season 11 star Brooke Lynn Hytes, actor Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman and model/TV personality Stacey McKenzie – here. July 2

Outcry

Documentarian Pat Kondelis's five-part Showtime series delves into the case of Greg Kelley, a Texas teenager who was convicted and sentenced to 25 years in prison in 2014 for sexually assaulting a four-year-old boy. He was eventually exonerated following a case that took plenty of twists and turns – hence it's now a true-crime series. July 5

× Expand Portrait Of A Lady On Fire

SOLID BETS

Portrait Of A Lady On Fire

Céline Sciamma’s ravishing drama about a sensual 18th-century affair is all about dismantling the patriarchy with the female gaze. Marianne (Noémie Merlant) is commissioned to paint a portrait of Héloïse (Adèle Haenel), which is meant to be a gift for the latter’s future husband. Asking what it means to draw a portrait for a man through the loving eyes of a woman, Portrait, with its breathtaking views, finds empowerment in being looked at. July 24

Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens (season 1)

Co-created, co-written, co-produced by and starring The Farewell’s Golden Globe-winner as a slacker version of herself still living in Flushing with her dad (BD Wong) and grandmother (Lori Tan Chinn), Awkwafina’s pleasantly silly, no-stakes comedy will fill that Broad City-shaped hole in your heart. And it’s loaded with guest stars who are more than happy to match her goofball vibe: Saturday Night Live’s Bowen Yang recurs as Nora’s hedonistic cousin, and Harry Shum Jr., Jamie Chung and Kim’s Convenience’s Simu Liu (with whom Awkwafina stars in Marvel’s upcoming Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings) turn up in an episode shot in the overemphatic style of a Korean TV melodrama. July 1

Her

Made in 2013, Spike Jonze’s near-future drama about a recently separated writer (Joaquin Phoenix) who falls for his personalized operating system (voiced by Scarlett Johansson) has extra resonance now that we’ve all spent a few months maintaining (or creating) relationships via technological means … but even at the time, it was a brilliant meditation on love and connection, owing as much to Annie Hall as it does to 2001: A Space Odyssey. And if you haven’t seen it in a while, you’ll be amazed at how much Jonze got right about where we were heading, both socially and digitally. July 10 with Starz

The Batman Anthology

The pre-Christopher Nolan Batman movies started off with Tim Burton’s wonderfully gothic Batman and Batman Returns (still my fave Dark Knight movies), and then came crashing down with Joel Schumacher’s embarrassing sequels Batman Forever and Batman & Robin. But Schumacher’s recent passing might bring the curious back to those latter entries to appreciate their spectacle and significance. Schumacher, a former costume designer, was one of the few openly gay Hollywood directors in the 80s and 90s. He got away with close-ups on the caped crusaders ass and crotch in costume, not to mention those infamous Bat nipples. July 10 with the Starz add-on

Full list of new titles available in July, by date. The + symbol indicates a TV show or movie that is only available on Crave+ . The * symbol indicates a TV show or movie that is only available with the Starz add-on.

TV SHOWS

July 1

Doctor Who (season 12)

South Park (season 23)

July 2

Canada’s Drag Race (season 1, episode 1)

Crossing Swords (season 1, episode 3)

Doom Patrol (season 2, episode 3-4)

Legendary (season 1, episode 7)+

July 3

Little Baby Bums

The New Negroes With Baron Vaughn And Open Mike Eagle (season 1)

RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars (season 5, episode 5)

Trackers (season 1, episode 5)+

July 5

Black Monday (season 2, episode 8)

The Chi (season 3, episode 3)

Desus & Mero (season 2, episode 30)

Outcry (season 1)

Perry Mason (season 1, episode 3)+

I’ll Be Gone In The Dark (season 1, episode 2)+

July 6

I May Destroy You (season 1, episode 5)+

July 9

Canada’s Drag Race (season 1, episode 2)

Crossing Swords (season 1, episode 4)

Desus & Mero (season 2, episode 31)

Doom Patrol (season 2, episode 5)

Expecting Amy (season 1)+

Legendary (season 1, episodes 8-9)+

July 10

Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens (season 1)

Camp Lakebottom (season 2)

RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Star (season 5, episode 6)

Trackers (season 1, episode 6)+

July 12

Black Monday (season 2, episode 9)

The Chi (season 3, episode 4)

Desus & Mero (season 2, episode 32)

Hightown (season 1, episode 8)*

P-Valley (season 1, episode 1)*

Perry Mason (season 1, episode 4)+

I’ll Be Gone In The Dark (season 1, episode 3)+

July 13

I May Destroy You (season 1, episode 6)+

July 16

Canada’s Drag Race (season 1, episode 3)

Crossing Swords (season 1, episode 5)

Desus & Mero (season 2, episode 33)

Doom Patrol (season 2, episode 6)

July 17

If We Built It Today (season 1)

Om Nom Stories (season 4)

Playlist With Jak Knight

RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars (season 5, episode 7)

July 19

Black Monday (season 2, episode 10)

The Chi (season 3, episode 5)

Desus & Mero (season 2, episode 34)

P-Valley (season 1, episode 2)*

Perry Mason (season 1, episode 5)+

I’ll Be Gone In The Dark (season 1, episode 4)+

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver (season 7, episode 18)+

July 20

I May Destroy You (season 1, episode 7)+

July 23

Desus & Mero (season 2, episode 35)

Doom Patrol (season 2, episode 7)

July 24

Crank Yankers (season 5a)

Mini! Chainsaw Richard

RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars (season 5, episode 8)

Room 104 (season 4, episode 1)+

July 26

The Chi (season 3, episode 6)

Crossing Swords (season 1, episode 6)

Desus & Mero (season 2, episode 36)

P-Valley (season 1, episode 3)*

Perry Mason (season 1, episode 6)+

I’ll Be Gone In The Dark (season 1, episode 5)+

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver (season 7, episode 19)+

July 27

I May Destroy You (season 1, episode 8)+

July 30

Canada’s Drag Race (season 1, episode 5)

Crossing Sword (season 1, episode 7)

Desus & Mero (season 2, episode 37)

Doom Patrol (season 2, episode 8)

July 31

Barbie Vlogger

Fear Thy Neighbour (season 1-6)

Room 104 (season 4, episode 2)+

Real Time With Bill Maher (season 18, episode 21)+

RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars (season 5, episode 9)

MOVIES

July 1

Keyhole*

Meatballs*

July 3

American History X*

Apollo 13*

The Deer Hunter*

The Devil’s Own*

Dragonheart: Vengence+

Ford v Ferrari+

The Jesus Rolls+

Space Jam*

Tarantula*

A Time To Kill*

July 8

Inescapable*

July 10

The Addams Family+

As Good As It Gets*

Batman*

Batman And Robin*

Batman Begins*

Batman Forever*

Batman Returns*

Closer*

Divine Secrets Of The Ya Ya Sisters*

Harriet+

Her*

Intrigo: Dear Agnes*

Intrigo: Death Of An Author*

Intrigo: Samaria*

Vivarium+

July 14

Showbiz Kids+

July 15

Girls Night Out*

July 17

Duplicity*

Motherless Brooklyn+

Natural Born Killers*

Robots*

The Song Of Names+

True Lies*

Twins*

Wanted*

July 23

Adam Sandler’s Eight Crazy Nights*

Everything Is Illuminated*

July 24

The Change-Up*

Harold And Kumar Go To White Castle*

Last Christmas+

The Last Full Measure*

Phone Booth*

Portrait Of A Lady On Fire+

The Sting*

July 28

Stockton On My Mind+

July 29

The Weight Of Gold+

July 31

Endings, Beginning+

LAST CHANCE

Movies and TV shows leaving Crave this month.

July 1

Adult Beginners

July 4

We Celebrate: Class Of 2020

July 5

Crazy Rich Asians

The Nun

July 6

Katy Perry: The Prismatic World Tour (4K)

July 8

The Defiant Ones (season 1)

Love Island (season 1)

July 13

Slender Man

July 16

Our House

Overboard (2018)

July 23

Indian Horse

July 26

Jeff Lynne’s Elo: Wembley Or Bust

July 27

Alpha

July 28

Wild Wild West

July 31

50/50

A Sister’s Obsession

Analyze That

Analyze This

Becoming Bond

Black Robe

Boost

Born To Be Blue

The Calling

Charlie’s Angels

Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle

Dino Squad (season 1)

The Doodlebops (season 3)

Fireman Sam (season 10-11)

Growing Op

Identity Thief

In The Night Garden (season 5)

Incendies

No Country For Old Men

Journey’s End

The Lookout

Looper

League Of Super Evil (season 3)

Lenny Kravitz: Just Let Go

Never Saw It Coming

One Day

The Predator

Prodigals

Salt

The Salton Sea

Sliding Doors

Smokin’ Aces

Snow Angels

Still Alice

Take The Waltz

The Tourist

State Of Play

The Wolfman

Twister

