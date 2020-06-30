What to watch on Crave in July 2020

Courtesy of Bell Media
Playwright Katori Hall (The Mountaintop, Tina: The Tina Turner Musical) turns her play Pussy Valley into a Starz drama series starring Brandee Evans as the top dancer at a small-town strip club in the Mississippi Delta who is dreaming of more. The show promises to cast a female gaze on the southern strip club world, with Hall serving as a showrunner and each episode directed by a woman. (Toronto's Karena Evans helmed the pilot). And judging from the trailer, we can also expect some serious athleticism. July 12
Expecting Amy
The comic actor Amy Schumer is used to revealing intimate details about her life, especially in her stand-up specials. But this three-part doc goes even deeper by chronicling every step of her pregnancy – the day she finds out she's pregnant, the effect on her marriage, her non-stop touring, complications (she can't stop throwing up)... and, oh yeah, the stand-up special she's about to film. Director Alexander Hammer helped helm Beyoncé's Homecoming film, so it should look decent. But whether it warrants three episodes is another matter. July 9
Canada's Drag Race
How many campy Canadian puns can you handle? Just in time for stage 2 of Ontario's reopening plan, the Canadian version of popular reality TV competition RuPaul's Drag Race is debuting and seven of the 12 queens vying for the title of Canada's Next Drag Superstar hail from Toronto. Read our recent interview with the show's judging panel "throuple" – Drag Race season 11 star Brooke Lynn Hytes, actor Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman and model/TV personality Stacey McKenzie – here. July 2
Outcry
Documentarian Pat Kondelis's five-part Showtime series delves into the case of Greg Kelley, a Texas teenager who was convicted and sentenced to 25 years in prison in 2014 for sexually assaulting a four-year-old boy. He was eventually exonerated following a case that took plenty of twists and turns – hence it's now a true-crime series. July 5
SOLID BETS
Portrait Of A Lady On Fire
Céline Sciamma’s ravishing drama about a sensual 18th-century affair is all about dismantling the patriarchy with the female gaze. Marianne (Noémie Merlant) is commissioned to paint a portrait of Héloïse (Adèle Haenel), which is meant to be a gift for the latter’s future husband. Asking what it means to draw a portrait for a man through the loving eyes of a woman, Portrait, with its breathtaking views, finds empowerment in being looked at. July 24
Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens (season 1)
Co-created, co-written, co-produced by and starring The Farewell’s Golden Globe-winner as a slacker version of herself still living in Flushing with her dad (BD Wong) and grandmother (Lori Tan Chinn), Awkwafina’s pleasantly silly, no-stakes comedy will fill that Broad City-shaped hole in your heart. And it’s loaded with guest stars who are more than happy to match her goofball vibe: Saturday Night Live’s Bowen Yang recurs as Nora’s hedonistic cousin, and Harry Shum Jr., Jamie Chung and Kim’s Convenience’s Simu Liu (with whom Awkwafina stars in Marvel’s upcoming Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings) turn up in an episode shot in the overemphatic style of a Korean TV melodrama. July 1
Her
Made in 2013, Spike Jonze’s near-future drama about a recently separated writer (Joaquin Phoenix) who falls for his personalized operating system (voiced by Scarlett Johansson) has extra resonance now that we’ve all spent a few months maintaining (or creating) relationships via technological means … but even at the time, it was a brilliant meditation on love and connection, owing as much to Annie Hall as it does to 2001: A Space Odyssey. And if you haven’t seen it in a while, you’ll be amazed at how much Jonze got right about where we were heading, both socially and digitally. July 10 with Starz
The Batman Anthology
The pre-Christopher Nolan Batman movies started off with Tim Burton’s wonderfully gothic Batman and Batman Returns (still my fave Dark Knight movies), and then came crashing down with Joel Schumacher’s embarrassing sequels Batman Forever and Batman & Robin. But Schumacher’s recent passing might bring the curious back to those latter entries to appreciate their spectacle and significance. Schumacher, a former costume designer, was one of the few openly gay Hollywood directors in the 80s and 90s. He got away with close-ups on the caped crusaders ass and crotch in costume, not to mention those infamous Bat nipples. July 10 with the Starz add-on
