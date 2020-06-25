Fan Expo downsizes and reschedules to November

× Expand Tanja-Tiziana Fan Expo Canada

Fan Expo Canada is reconfiguring and rescheduling to the fall.

The pop-culture convention was originally due to take place over four days in August, but that event is now cancelled due to municipal restrictions on event capacity.

The city has cancelled event permits for events and festivals with an expected attendance of 25,000 or more through August 31. Fan Expo attracts more than 125,000 people over four days.

Fan Expo Canada: Limited Edition will run from November 6-8 at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre and tickets will be capped at 25,000.

"We have been closely monitoring the public health situation and it became evident that our August event could not go on as we hoped," said Fan Expo VP Andrew Moyes in a statement. "We, like many other entertainment organizations facing similar challenges, have reimagined what our 2020 show will look like. We are happy to offer a more exclusive November event that will have the same energy and buzz our fans have come to cherish and expect, while ensuring the health and safety of everyone involved."

Anyone who already purchased tickets will have their admission automatically transferred to the November event. Fans who purchased Thursday tickets will receive a Friday ticket. Youth tickets will be upgraded to adult tickets. Refunds for the cancelled August event are available through July 31.

Special events will be automatically refunded and hotel reservations at Fan Expo's official hotels have been cancelled.

@nowtoronto