The Fox Theatre is selling naming rights to seats to stay in business

× Expand Courtesy of Fox Theatre Fox Theatre The Fox Theatre is selling naming rights to its seats.

The Fox, which has been closed for three weeks due to the coronavirus pandemic and will remain that way for the foreseeable future, is having a seat sale.

Patrons can shell out $150 (plus HST) to have their name or a dedication inscribed on a plaque mounted to the theatre’s individual seats. You can even pick which seat using the theatre’s map. And hopefully, when social distancing is behind us, you can actually sit in them.

“We’re not a high-margin business,” co-owner Daniel Demois tells NOW. “We’re also a very large space. Like so many other businesses right now, its hard to pay rent if you’re not open.”

Demois says people in the community have been looking for ways to keep the second-run theatre going, whether by purchasing gift cards or renewing their memberships early. He and co-owner Andy Willick got the idea to sell seats from the Mayfair theatre in Ottawa, which already sold naming rights to all its auditorium seats and a couple urinals too. The Mayfair is currently selling plaques on their couch, projector, bathroom stalls, popcorn machine and more.

× Just picked up the naming rights to one of the urinals at the @mayfairtheatre. Can’t wait to my my plaque when it reopens one day hopefully soon. :)



If you can afford to do so open your wallets and show some love to a local business near you. They could use some right now. — Glenn Humplik (@humplik) April 3, 2020 Mayfair Urinals

Fox Theatre isn’t there yet, but people have already been purchasing seats.

“There’s people who are doing it just because they love the theatre,” says Demois. “Some people have said they’ve been coming here for decades. Some people are doing it to memorialize someone who came here frequently. I don’t get too emotional but it is heartwarming to see the amount of support and to be a part of something that has facilitated so many positive memories."

The money the theatre raises not only helps cover rent but also builds a fund for whenever the theatre gets to reopen and needs to restock.

“The cinema landscape is unknown right now for when we reopen,” says Demois. “Every major release is getting pushed by six months. If we open two months from now, all the major releases we would have been relying on are going to be non-existent.”

× Expand Courtesy of Fox Theatre Fox Theatre Marquee The marquee at the Fox Theatre wishing patrons well during COVID-19 related closures.

For now, the Beach Cinema is still in business with virtual screenings. They are currently hosting a first-run screening of Bacurau, a critically acclaimed arthouse horror film from Neigboring Sounds director Kleber Mendonça Filho. Distributor Kino Lorber decided to hold onto the sentiment of a theatrical release even if physical theatre spaces are not accessible. Instead of dropping the film directly on VOD, they partnered with independent cinemas to host virtual screenings for limited runs. Theatres get a cut from sales, while the film is screened online.

“They want to see us do well,” says Demois, appreciating the gesture to support independent theatres while also building awareness for the film. “I think by tapping into each cinema’s individual audience would be a good marketing strategy for them as well to get the word out… It’s a good movie too.”

@justsayrad