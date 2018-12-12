What holiday movies to see and skip this year

The holiday season is often a time for people to come together, sit in front a TV and watch something they can all agree on. Or perhaps it's a time when you gather and go out to a Chinese restaurant and then catch a movie in the theatre. Whatever your tradition – and whether you're flying solo or moving in a group – one thing that's certain is Hollywood will release prestige award-season films and family movies.

NOW critics had a head start on the holidays and have already reviewed many of the year's buzziest Christmas releases for our annual Holiday Movie Special. We're also in the throes of Oscar predictions with this breakdown of the films vying for the big prize and what their wins would say about the film industry.

Keep checking this page as NOW's writers continue to see and review films through to the end of December. And remember a >>> sign indicates a critic's pick.

Now playing

Dumplin' (NN)

Mowgli: The Legend Of The Jungle (NNN)

Opening December 14:

>>> Ben Is Back (NNNN)

>>> Blaze (NNNN)

The House That Jack Built (N)

Mary Queen Of Scots (NN)

The Mule (see review, December 13)

>>> Spider-Man: Into The Spiderverse (NNNN)

December 19:

Mary Poppins Returns (NNN)

December 21:

Aquaman (see review, December 18)

Bird Box (see review, December 17)

Bumblebee (see review, December 17)

>>> Shoplifters (NNNN)

>>> Vox Lux (NNNN)

Welcome To Marwen (see review, December 20)

December 25:

>>> If Beale Street Could Talk (NNNNN)

On The Basis Of Sex (NN)

Vice (see review, December 17)