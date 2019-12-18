The holiday season's best and worst movies

× Expand holiday movies 2019

It’s that time of year when the world slows down so people can talk about ugly sweaters, weird beverages and gift receipts. And when it gets to be too much, they escape to the movies – maybe to see Star Wars, or watch some very famous people jump around pretending to be cats, or catch up on the Oscar bait of the moment.

So here is our annual Holiday Movie Special, offering a guide to everything that’s up on a screen in Toronto between now and New Year’s. Plus: an interview with the Safdie brothers, directors of the anxiety-inducing Adam Sandler film Uncut Gems, and a chat with the cast of the stage musical Cats about what they'll be looking out for in the movie version.

We’ll update the section as NOW's writers continue to see and review films through to the end of December. Read on! And remember, a >>> sign indicates a critic's pick. Happy holidays, one and all.

Now playing

6 Underground (N)

Jumanji: The Next Level (NNN)

Opening on December 20:

>>> 63 Up (NNNNN)

Bombshell (NNN)

Cats (review coming December 19)

>>> A Hidden Life (NNNNN)

The Invisible Life Of Eurídice Gusmão (NN)

Nomad: In The Footsteps Of Bruce Chatwin (NNN)

>>> Star Wars: The Rise Of The Skywalker (NNNN)

The Two Popes (NN)

December 25:

1917 (NN)

Little Women (NNNN)

The Song Of Names (NN)

Spies In Disguise (NNN)

>>> Uncut Gems (NNNNN)

@nowtoronto