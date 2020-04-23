Hot Docs offers VOD rentals of first-run movies

× Expand R. Jeanette Martin Hot Docs Cinema

With Hot Docs Cinema closed and the Hot Docs Festival postponed due to COVID-19, the organization introduced Hot Docs at Home, a streaming platform for first-run documentaries and special screenings.

The platform is now expanding, making new feature documentary releases plus access to Hot Docs' educational lecture series Curious Minds available for video-on-demand (VOD) rentals.

D.W. Young's The Booksellers and Robert Beemer's The Mindfulness Movement, both of which were slated to run at the Hot Docs Ted Rogers Cinema in March are now available for 48-hour rentals.

The Curious Minds course currently featured is the lecture Oscar Peterson: Beyond Category, and it's free.

To rent the films and lectures, viewers must have a Hot Docs account. Hot Docs members receive discounts on all new films and courses, among other benefits.

Subscriptions to the Curious Minds spring courses go on sale on April 30, while classes begin May 11. Each course includes weekly streaming lectures and live online discussions.

Hot Docs has also been offering educational resources through its Docs for Schools programs, while Hot Docs at Home on CBC has been broadcasting weekly premieres of a selection of titles from this year's postponed festival.

