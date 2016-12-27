In memoriam: Carrie Fisher, 1956-2016

× Expand Fisher, seen here in 2015's The Force Awakens, lived a complicated life in the public eye.

Four days after suffering cardiac arrest on a transatlantic flight, Carrie Fisher has died. And in a year of celebrity deaths, this one lands just a little harder than most.

Fisher’s performance as Princess Leia in the original Star Wars trilogy made her an icon for generations of kids – myself included – who grew up on George Lucas’s space opera. She made a welcome return to the franchise last year in The Force Awakens, in a storyline that found her character older and wearier.

But her greatest accomplishments happened in the real world, living a complicated life in the public eye.

The daughter of singer Eddie Fisher and actor Debbie Reynolds, Fisher grew up as Hollywood demi-royalty, venturing into acting as a teenager opposite Warren Beatty in Shampoo. She shot Star Wars when she was just 19, and given George Lucas’s general lack of attention to his actors over the decades, it’s a certainty that Fisher came up with Leia Organa’s essential impatience; not only does she refuse to be a damsel in distress, but she’s pissed off at the quality of her rescue and fully aware she could do a better job of it on her own.

Lucas came up with the idea of Luke and Leia as siblings long after shooting Star Wars; I suspect seeing Fisher’s maturity opposite Mark Hamill’s far more naïve performance was a big part of his eventually pairing Leia with Harrison Ford’s similarly testy Han Solo.

Watch the three Star Wars films and you can see Fisher becoming an adult in front of the camera – and yes, that includes the sequence in Return Of The Jedi where she wears a bikini. Fisher spoke openly about her reservations with the wardrobe, but you can’t see it in her performance: Leia’s playing a role, waiting for the chance to act, and she never lets the costume define her. She’s a warrior no matter what she’s wearing.

But Fisher didn’t want to be a warrior – at least on screen, anyway. While Ford chased action movies and Hamill pursued dramatic roles on the stage, Fisher tacked towards comedy. She made friends with Lorne Michaels and the Saturday Night Live talent pool, appearing opposite John Belushi in The Blues Brothers, working with Chevy Chase on Under The Rainbow, dating and marrying frequent musical guest Paul Simon. The marriage didn’t last long, reportedly exacerbating Fisher’s existing substance abuse issues and ultimately landing her in rehab – where she emerged cleaner, stronger and more in possession of herself.

Fisher’s autobiographical novel Postcards From The Edge, published in 1987, is the work of a survivor – a wry, exasperated survivor who’s hit bottom and needs to talk about it to anyone who’ll listen. People listened – the book was a best-seller – and Fisher continued the story as a screenplay for Mike Nichols’s 1990 movie, in which Meryl Streep and Shirley MacLaine played versions of Fisher and Reynolds, trying to live together while dealing with their own multilayered issues.

The double whammy of Postcards was a real turning point for Fisher’s career. She could act when she wanted to – she’d given great supporting performances in Hannah And Her Sisters and When Harry Met Sally… – but becoming a writer let her speak in her own voice. She became a valued script doctor, adding a little more bite to comedies and shaping female roles in dramas; only today, I learned that she’d worked on Lethal Weapon 3, which explains the specifically spiky voice of Rene Russo’s character.

The writing never really stopped. She wrote a TV movie, These Old Broads, for Debbie Reynolds and Shirley MacLaine – her real-life mother and the woman who played her. She wrote three more novels and three memoirs, one of which – Wishful Drinking – started as a play in which she confronted her own history of alcoholism, depression and bipolar disorder.

And by coming out as an advocate for understanding substance abuse and mental illness, she probably saved more lives than she ever did in the movies.

That’s the Carrie Fisher we’ll miss the most, I think. The woman who knew how shitty life could be, and decided to make fun of it instead of just going along. And if you want to know more about her, pick up her books. It’s all in there.