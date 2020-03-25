Inside Out film festival postponed over coronavirus concerns

× Expand Shay Markowitz Inside Out 2019

Fall is the new spring.

Inside Out, the country's LGBTQ film festival, is being postponed to October on account of the coronavirus pandemic. The festival will host select events online during the original dates May 21-31, but screenings and parties will now take place between October 1-11.

Inside Out events shifting online include the feature film financing forum, the short film pitch competition, the launch of a content platform for youth and an online sneak peek of the festival’s 30th anniversary archival exhibit.

"In looking back over our history, we recognize all of the challenges that have strengthened us, and the many trials that our communities have faced," executive director Andria Wilson said in a statement. "Inside Out is committed to connecting filmmakers, industry and communities year-round and will be utilizing all available methods to do so during this unprecedented time."

Tickets and packages that have already been purchased for this year’s Inside Out will be valid for the new dates.

The coronavirus crisis has hit the film industry hard, with festivals cancelled or postponed, productions shut down, cinemas shuttered and box office revenues plummeting to a historic low.

Earlier this month another major Toronto film event, the Hot Docs Canadian International Documentary Film Festival, postponed to unspecified dates.

Other spring film fests that have rescheduled to help stop the spread of COVID-19 include the Cannes Film Festival and New York's Tribeca Film Festival.

