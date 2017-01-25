Movie songs that say everything

The Oscar-nominated film Toni Erdmann opens this week, and one of its standout sequences, when father and daughter perform a well-known song, reminds us of other musical movie moments that define characters or relationships. Here are a bunch of clips where music says it all.

Sandra Hüller goes all Whitney in Toni Erdmann, opening this week.

The Greatest Love Of All (Toni Erdmann)

The title character and his daughter Ines - who, much to his chagrin, has gone corporate - show up at a party of near-total strangers. Wearing the wig he almost always sports, "Toni" accompanies Ines on the piano as she sings Whitney Houston's classic - in its entirety. As the song goes on and on, it becomes a profoundly absurd moment perfectly suited to the mood of the film. More important, watching Toni encouraging Ines, you get a sense of the power of their connection. SGC

I Just Don't Know What To Do With Myself (My Best Friend's Wedding)

Everyone remembers Rupert Everett bringing the house down with an impromptu performance of I Say A Little Prayer, but that's just a fun distraction. The key musical number in P.J. Hogan's romantic comedy comes when Julianne (Julia Roberts) sets up Kimmy (Cameron Diaz) at a karaoke night after learning she's a terrible singer. And Kimmy is terrible - but she commits to it, getting the room on her side and reminding fiancé Michael (Dermot Mulroney) exactly why he loves her. It's a great scene, confirming Diaz's comic chops and somehow making it okay to straight-up butcher one of Dusty Springfield's greatest torch songs. NW

Old Time Rock And Roll (Risky Business)

When the parents of a 17-year-old high school student played by Tom Cruise go on vacation, leaving him alone at home, he makes the most of his opportunity, starting with a date with a call girl. It's a film about the loss of innocence and more than a bit about male fantasy, both encapsulated in the now iconic sequence where he dances and lip-synchs to the cranked-up Bob Seger classic. Watch Cruise, in shirt, tighty-whities and white socks, slide into the frame to begin the scene. SGC

Heart And Soul/Chopsticks (Big)

Penny Marshall's crowd-pleaser wouldn't have nearly as much heart without this scene where Josh (Tom Hanks in a career-altering role), a 12-year-old in a man's body, gleefully plunks out Heart And Soul and Chopsticks on a giant keyboard at FAO Schwarz, along with Robert Loggia's store owner. Besides being a great and surprisingly graceful visual scene, it quickly establishes character and plot - just look at the total playfulness in Hanks's body and the nostalgia and wonder on Loggia's face as he realizes who he's with. I'm convinced we wouldn't have Elf without Big. GS

More Than This (Lost In Translation)

Pop music is integral to Sofia Coppola's films, but her second pic, and her commercial breakthrough uses music as a kind of emotional interpreter. American visitors to Tokyo, Bob and Charlotte (Bill Murray and Scarlett Johansson), with their Japanese friend Charlie (Fumihiro Hayashi), hit a private karaoke room. Of the songs in the set list, Bob's off-key rendition of Roxy Music's 1982 song imbues the party with a sense of sadness and longing. KR

Waterloo (Muriel's Wedding)

It's hard to imagine P.J. Hogan's Muriel's Wedding without the music of ABBA. The 1994 Australian film is a feature-length tribute to the Swedish pop foursome, who by then had definitely fallen out of fashion. In a key scene, main characters Muriel (Toni Collette) and Rhonda (Rachel Griffiths) forge a friendship during a triumphant lip-sync of Waterloo. The sequence references the iconic profile shots from Lasse Hallstrom's ABBA videos (in turn lifted from Ingmar Bergman's psychological horror film Persona) to symbolize their harmonious alliance. KR

Can't Take My Eyes Off Of You (10 Things I Hate About You)

In what's easily one of the best promposals ever, Heath Ledger's Patrick proves his passion by serenading his desired date (Julia Stiles) to the tune of the Four Seasons hit. Thing is, it takes places in the high school football stadium, where he's accompanied by the school's marching band. The moment when horns kick in and the entire ensemble turns to the stands where Patrick is sitting is a classic - and completely satisfying. SGC

Slow Boat To China (The Master)

Paul Thomas Anderson's masterpiece about post-Second World War trauma and myth-making climaxes in Philip Seymour Hoffman's a cappella rendition of Slow Boat To China. Hoffman's Lancaster Dodd makes the upbeat romantic ditty (recorded by Rosemary Clooney and Bing Crosby, among many others) poignant and haunting. The L. Ron Hubbard-like cult leader has been using his hokey religion to help Joaquin Phoenix's troubled, agitated veteran, Freddie Quell. While Dodd croons about a calm and steady embrace, the listening Quell sees his former "master" as a fraud but recognizes that their turbulent relationship itself is something to believe in. RS

Emotional Rescue (A Bigger Splash)

Ralph Fiennes, as Harry, a manipulative record producer, does a strutting dance to the Rolling Stones' hit shortly after he and his newly discovered daughter barge in on the vacation of his rock star ex (Tilda Swinton) and her new boyfriend (Matthias Schoenaerts). Harry is electrifying and charismatic and, as he twitches, prances and twirls, makes it ominously clear to his grudging hosts - and to the audience - that he's gonna be big trouble. SGC

I Think I Love You (Scream 2)

In a movie that appropriately doubles down on the dark and cruel aesthetic of its predecessor, a lunchtime serenade by a smitten Derek (Jerry O'Connell) to uncertain girlfriend Sidney Prescott (Neve Campbell) is the one streak of sunlight. It's kind of a shame how things end up for those two, but in the world of Wes Craven, not really surprising. NW