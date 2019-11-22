What to watch on Netflix Canada in December 2019

× Expand Katalin Vermes The Witcher Henry Cavill Henry Cavill stars as Geralt of Rivia in The Witcher.

WHAT WE CAN’T WAIT TO WATCH

The Witcher

As the world searches for the next Game Of Thrones, Netflix throws down this lavish sword-and-sorcery series – based on the work of Polish author Andrzej Sapkowski – starring Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia, a golden-eyed, white-haired monster hunter who travels the mystical kingdom of The Continent slaying beasts – while also starting to wonder whose will he truly serves. The streaming service is so committed to the show that it has already ordered a second season, and it’s rolling out the episodes of season one weekly, for that extra prestige feel. December 20

Tiffany Haddish: Black Mitzvah

Typically, Jewish girls and boys have their bat mitzvahs and bar mitzvahs when they turn 13. But Tiffany Haddish is celebrating her coming of age on her 40th birthday. The comedian recently learned about her Jewish heritage – her dad was an Eritrean Jew – and wanted to get in touch with her roots. In this stand-up special, Haddish reflects on her life, from being homeless and raising herself, to the time Beyoncé gave her a jumpsuit. No doubt, Haddish’s got chutzpah. December 3

6 Underground

What happens when self-aware action hero Ryan Reynolds teams up with decidedly un-self-aware action director Michael Bay? We’re about to find out in 6 Underground, which appears to be an international explosions-and-shooting picture revolving around an elite team of super-awesome crime fighters who operate with impunity because they’re all dead. We assume it’s just a technical thing, like that they’ve been declared dead to keep their families safe, but if it turns out they’re ghosts or zombies fighting crime, that could be even cooler. December 13

John Mulaney And The Sack Lunch Bunch

Not content with being one of the best regarded stand-ups in America, a delightful voice actor (in Big Mouth and Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse) and the wild card that makes his episodes of Documentary Now! really pop, John Mulaney decided he wanted to make a contemporary version of those empowering TV specials he watched as a kid, like Free To Be... You And Me. So Netflix let him, and now it’s here: a sketches-and-songs variety show with Mulaney, children and celebrity guest stars like David Byrne, Natasha Lyonne, Annaleigh Ashford, Richard Kind, André De Shields, Shereen Pimentel and Mysterio himself, Jake Gyllenhaal. We’re listening. December 24

Lost In Space (season 2)

You may recall that the first season of Netflix’s expensive upgrade of the fondly remembered 60s sci-fi series ended with our heroes finally getting lost in space – drawn into a wormhole, specifically, to meet the alien species that created that mysterious Robot. What happens now? More thrilling interstellar adventures, which our codependent family (Toby Stephens, Molly Parker, Taylor Russell, Mina Sundwall and Maxwell Jenkins) will presumably survive by the skin of their collective teeth, while Ignacio Serricchio’s ace pilot Don West tries to help and Parker Posey’s Dr. Smith does her chaotic-neutral thing. It’s what the people want. Read our season 1 review here. December 24

You (season 2)

Just in time for prime bingeing time – i.e. the days before and after Christmas when everyone is permanently in pajamas and robes – the second season of psychological thriller You is back. In the second season, Joe is laying low in California, dealing with his past and searching for love. Although high-brow TV watchers might write this series off as romanticizing stalking, as our reviewer said of the first season, it’s actually a smart satire that skewers modern culture. Read our season 1 review here. December 26

× Expand Wilson Webb Marriage Story Dern Johansson Laura Dern (left) plays Scarlett Johansson's divorce attorney in Marriage Story.

SOLID BETS

Marriage Story

After ripping people’s hearts out during its all-too-brief theatrical release at the TIFF Bell Lightbox, Noah Baumbach’s devastating study of a dissolving couple may not be as powerful when viewers are able to pause it and go for a walk to shake off the emotional weight. But Adam Driver and Scarlett Johansson’s fully committed performances will pull you along just the same, and the streaming format allows us to immediately revisit key scenes, and marvel at the incredible work Julie Hagerty, Merritt Wever, Ray Liotta, Alan Alda and a never-better Laura Dern are doing in the margins. Read our review here. December 6

The Shape Of Water

Guillermo del Toro’s lyrical Cold War monster movie plays like a cross between Amélie and Creature From The Black Lagoon, as a mute cleaner (Sally Hawkins) working in a secret government facility befriends an amphibious biped (Doug Jones) and decides to spring him from captivity. There aren’t many filmmakers operating at this scale who put as much trust in their audience as del Toro does – and this time, that trust was rewarded with four Oscars, including best picture and best director. And even though it’s playing Baltimore, Toronto’s never looked so good. Read our review here. December 1

Titanic

If the last time you watched Titanic was on VHS, when it was split over two tapes, you’re in luck: it’s finally coming to Netflix. During your re-watch, gush over young Leo and Kate, giggle at the nude drawing scene (“Draw me like one of your French girls”), get overly angry that Rose didn’t move over a couple inches on that damn floating door and then sing along to My Heart Will Go On. December 1

List of new titles available in December by date:

TV SHOWS

December 1

Eastsiders (season 4)

December 2

Miraculous: Tales Of Ladybug & Cat Noir (season 3, part 1)

Team Kaylie (part 2)

December 3

Tiffany Haddish: Black Mitzvah

December 4

The Blacklist (season 6)

Los Briceño

Magic For Humans (season 2)

December 5

Apache: La vida de Carlos Tevez

Greenleaf (season 4)

Home For Christmas

December 6

Astronomy Club: The Sketch Show

The Chosen One (season 2)

The Confession Killer

Fuller House (season 5 )

Glow Up

Spirit Riding Free: The Spirit Of Christmas

Teasing Master Takagi-san (season 2)

Three Days Of Christmas

Triad Princess

Virgin River

December 8

RuPaul’s Drag Race Holi-Slay Spectacular

December 9

A Family Reunion Christmas

Shameless (U.S.) (season 9)

December 10

Michelle Wolf: Joke Show

December 12

Jack Whitehall: Christmas With My Father

December 14

RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars (season 4)

December 15

Northern Rescue (season 1)

Star Trek

December 17

Ronny Chieng: Asian Comedian Destroys America!

December 18

Don’t F**k With Cats: Hunting An Internet Killer

Soundtrack

December 19

Ultraviolet (season 2)

Twice Upon A Time

December 20

The Witcher

December 24

Carole & Tuesday (part 2)

Crash Landing On You

John Mulaney & The Sack Lunch Bunch

Lost In Space (season 2)

Terrace House: Tokyo 2019-2020 (part 2)

December 26

Le Bazar de la Charité

Fast & Furious Spy Racers

You (season 2)

December 27

The Gift

Kevin Hart: Don’t F**k This Up

December 30

The Disastrous Life Of Saiki K.: Reawakened

December 31

The Degenerates (season 2)

The Neighbor

Suits (season 9)

Yanxi Palace: Princess Adventures

MOVIES

December 1

American Made

A Cinderella Story: Christmas Wish

Crocodile Dundee

Dead Kids

Dinner For Schmucks

The Duchess

Gladiator

The Greatest Showman

Look Who’s Talking Too

The Lovely Bones

The Shape Of Water

Steel Magnolias

The Terminal

Terminator Genisys

Titanic

December 3

Especial de Natal Porta dos Fundos: A Primeira Tentação de Cristo

December 4

About a Boy

Baby Mama

The Bone Collector

Charlie Wilson’s War

Cinderella Man

How The Grinch Stole Christmas

Jarhead

Let’s Dance

Lock, Stock And Two Smoking Barrels

Notting Hill

Savages

December 5

A Christmas Prince: The Royal Baby

Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle

V Wars

December 6

Marriage Story

December 8

Light Of My Life

December 10

12 Strong

December 13

6 Underground

December 19

After The Raid

December 20

Pet Sematary

The Two Popes

December 24

Como caído del cielo

December 25

All The Money In The World

December 26

The App

December 28

Hot Gimmick: Girl Meets Boy

December 30

Alexa & Katie (season 3)

December 31

Happy Death Day

Made Of Honor

LAST CALL

TV series and movies leaving Netflix this month.

December 2

Lady Bird

December 14

The Good Wife (seasons 1-6)

December 17

The Fall (seasons 1-3)

