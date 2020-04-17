What's new to VOD and streaming this weekend

× Expand Courtesy of Elevation Pictures Run This Town Damian Lewis Mena Massoud Rob Ford's coming home! Well, Damian Lewis (left) is, as Run This Town hits VOD.

COVID-19 is going to keep us all indoors for a while, so here’s a handy list of all the new movies arriving for rental and purchase on digital this week – as well as one physical disc recommendation, because there’s no school like the old school. Prices may vary by platform.

Available today

Shadows Of Freedom

Documentary directed by Amos Carlen and Aline Robichaud

iTunes, Google Play

Wendy

Devin France, Yashua Mack, Kevin Pugh; directed by Benh Zeitlin

iTunes, Google Play

Available April 21

Happy Birthday (Fête De Famille)

Catherine Deneuve, Emmanuelle Bercot, Vincent Macaigne; directed by Cedric Kahn

iTunes preorder, Google Play preorder

Run This Town

Ben Platt, Mena Massoud, Nina Dobrev; directed by Ricky Tollman

Read NOW’s review and our feature on the made-in-Toronto movie here.

iTunes preorder, Google Play preorder

They Call Us Warriors

Documentary directed by Jennifer Socorro, Edwin Corona Ramos and David Alonso

iTunes preorder, Google Play preorder

The Turning

Mackenzie Davis, Finn Wolfhard, Joely Richardson; directed by Floria Sigismondi

iTunes preorder, Google Play preorder

×

Disc Recommendation Of The Week

When The Wind Blows

(Severin Kids, Blu-ray and DVD available April 21)

Released a few years ago in a Twilight Time limited edition, this devastating animated drama about a middle-aged British couple trying to keep calm and carry on after a nuclear attack on England returns in a new edition from Severin, which has for some reason chosen to roll it out under their Severin Kids label. Don’t fall for it: however charming the animation (inspired by the minimalist style of Raymond Briggs’s 1982 graphic novel) and however warm the voice performances of John Mills and Peggy Ashcroft, this movie is about as suitable for children as Watership Down.

Severin’s remastered Blu-ray includes all the extras from that out-of-print release – a feature-length documentary about director Jimmy T. Murakami’s life and career, a half-hour making-of doc, an audio commentary with assistant editor Joe Fordham and an interview with Briggs – and throws in the truly disturbing Protect And Survive animated public-service announcements produced by the British government in the mid 70s to help citizens through a nuclear attack.

Available from Unobstructed View.

@normwilner