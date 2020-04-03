What's new to VOD and streaming this weekend

× Expand Portrait Of A Lady On Fire, 2020

COVID-19 is going to keep us all indoors for a while, so here’s a handy list of all the new movies arriving for rental and purchase on digital this week – as well as one physical disc recommendation, because there’s no school like the old school. Prices may vary by platform.

Released April 3

Brahms: The Boy II

Katie Holmes, Owain Yeoman, Christopher Convery; directed by William Brent Bell

iTunes, Google Play

James Vs. His Future Self

Jonas Chernick, Daniel Stern, Cleopatra Coleman; directed by Jeremy LaLonde

Read NOW’s review

iTunes

Never Rarely Sometimes Always

Sidney Flanigan, Talia Ryder, Théodore Pellerin; directed by Eliza Hittman

Read NOW’s review

iTunes rental, Google Play rental

Portrait Of A Lady On Fire

Noémie Merlant, Adèle Haenel, Valeria Golino; directed by Céline Sciamma

Read NOW’s review

iTunes

Available April 7

Gretel & Hansel

Sophia Lillis, Alice Krige, Sammy Leakey; directed by Osgood Perkins

Read NOW’s review

iTunes pre-order, Google Play pre-order

Ip Man 4: The Finale

Donnie Yen, Scott Adkins, Danny Kwok-Kwan Chan; directed by Wilson Yip

iTunes pre-order, Google Play pre-order

Like A Boss

Rose Byrne, Tiffany Haddish, Salma Hayek; directed by Miguel Arteta

Read NOW’s review

iTunes pre-order, Google Play pre-order

What You Gonna Do When The World’s On Fire

Directed by Roberto Minervini

Read NOW’s review

iTunes pre-order, Google Play wishlist

Disc Recommendation Of The Week

Cats

(Universal, Blu-ray/DVD available April 7)

Let's face it: Tom Hooper’s Andrew Lloyd Webber musical megabomb is going to be the shame-buy of the season, as people get drunk and order it in the middle of the night, and then have to arrange Zoom viewing parties and backyard projections in a doomed attempt to convince themselves it’s actually a cult classic rather than a garbled digital nightmare that drains the very life force from everyone who sits in front of it. Anyway, you do you. I’ll be over here watching the new Criterion Blu-ray of Jean-Pierre Melville’s brilliant French Resistance drama Army Of Shadows.

