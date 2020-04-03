What's new to VOD and streaming this weekend

Portrait Of A Lady On Fire, 2020
COVID-19 is going to keep us all indoors for a while, so here’s a handy list of all the new movies arriving for rental and purchase on digital this week – as well as one physical disc recommendation, because there’s no school like the old school. Prices may vary by platform.
Released April 3
Brahms: The Boy II
Katie Holmes, Owain Yeoman, Christopher Convery; directed by William Brent Bell
iTunes, Google Play
James Vs. His Future Self
Jonas Chernick, Daniel Stern, Cleopatra Coleman; directed by Jeremy LaLonde
Never Rarely Sometimes Always
Sidney Flanigan, Talia Ryder, Théodore Pellerin; directed by Eliza Hittman
iTunes rental, Google Play rental
Portrait Of A Lady On Fire
Noémie Merlant, Adèle Haenel, Valeria Golino; directed by Céline Sciamma
Available April 7
Gretel & Hansel
Sophia Lillis, Alice Krige, Sammy Leakey; directed by Osgood Perkins
iTunes pre-order, Google Play pre-order
Ip Man 4: The Finale
Donnie Yen, Scott Adkins, Danny Kwok-Kwan Chan; directed by Wilson Yip
iTunes pre-order, Google Play pre-order
Like A Boss
Rose Byrne, Tiffany Haddish, Salma Hayek; directed by Miguel Arteta
iTunes pre-order, Google Play pre-order
What You Gonna Do When The World’s On Fire
Directed by Roberto Minervini
iTunes pre-order, Google Play wishlist
Disc Recommendation Of The Week
Cats
(Universal, Blu-ray/DVD available April 7)
Let's face it: Tom Hooper’s Andrew Lloyd Webber musical megabomb is going to be the shame-buy of the season, as people get drunk and order it in the middle of the night, and then have to arrange Zoom viewing parties and backyard projections in a doomed attempt to convince themselves it’s actually a cult classic rather than a garbled digital nightmare that drains the very life force from everyone who sits in front of it. Anyway, you do you. I’ll be over here watching the new Criterion Blu-ray of Jean-Pierre Melville’s brilliant French Resistance drama Army Of Shadows.