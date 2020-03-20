What's new to VOD and streaming this weekend

× Expand Universal Pictures Betty Gilpin in The Hunt Betty Gilpin stars in The Hunt, a satirical thriller in which rich elites hunt humans for sport.

Well, here we are. Sitting at home, browsing the internet, desperate for distraction between COVID-19 updates. Movies are distracting, right? Let’s talk about those.

As I wrote last week, the closure of theatres sent studios scrambling to address the new normal of watching movies at home. Universal, Warner, Sony and Disney all accelerated the availability of their most recent releases to digital services, the better to capitalize on any megaplex heat they’d built up – and to ease the blow of losing tens of millions of dollars in ticket sales.

So if you were bummed that you didn’t get the chance to catch up to The Invisible Man or Bloodshot, now you can watch them at home for about the price of two adult tickets. And if your family missed out on Onward, you can all watch that together for a lot less than it would have cost to see it on the big screen. Just don’t invite any friends over. We’re not there yet.

Here’s a list of what’s new. Prices may vary by platform.

Released March 20

Emma.

Anya Taylor-Joy, Mia Goth, Johnny Flynn; directed by Autumn de Wilde

The Hunt

Betty Gilpin, Hilary Swank, Emma Roberts; directed by Craig Zobel

The Invisible Man

Elisabeth Moss, Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Harriet Dyer; directed by Leigh Whannell

Onward

Featuring the voices of Tom Holland, Chris Pratt and Julia Louis-Dreyfus; directed by Dan Scanlon

Bloodshot

Vin Diesel, Eiza González, Guy Pearce; directed by David S.F. Wilson

The Body Remembers When the World Broke Open

Elle-Máijá Tailfeathers, Violet Nelson, Charlie Hannah; directed by Kathleen Hepburn and Elle-Máijá Tailfeathers

Cunningham

Documentary directed by Alla Kovgan.

Dolittle

Robert Downey Jr., Michael Sheen, Jessie Buckley; directed by Stephen Gaghan

The Gentlemen

Matthew McConaughey, Charlie Hunnam, Colin Farrell; directed by Guy Ritchie

The Song Of Names

Tim Roth, Clive Owen, Catherine McCormack; directed by François Girard

To Live To Sing

Xiaoli Zhao, Guidan Gan, Xihu Yan; directed by Johnny Ma

The Way Back

Ben Affleck, Al Madrigal, Janina Gavankar; directed by Gavin O’Connor

March 24

Birds Of Prey, And The Fantabulous Emancipation Of One Harley Quinn

Margot Robbie, Rosie Perez, Mary Elizabeth Winstead; directed by Cathy Yan

