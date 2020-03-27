What's new to VOD and streaming this weekend

Martin Lawrence, Will Smith, in Bad Boys For Life, 2020
COVID-19 is going to keep us all indoors for a while, so here’s a handy list of all the new movies arriving for rental and purchase on digital this week – as well as one physical disc recommendation, because there’s no school like the old school. Prices may vary by platform.
Released March 27
I Still Believe
Britt Robertson, K.J. Apa, Melissa Roxburgh; directed by Andrew Erwin, Jon Erwin
iTunes rental, Google Play rental
Vivarium
Imogen Poots, Jesse Eisenberg, Jonathan Aris; directed by Lorcan Finnegan
Available March 31
Bad Boys For Life
Will Smith, Martin Lawrence, Vanessa Hudgens; directed by Adil El Arbi, Bilall Fallah
iTunes preorder, Google Play preorder
The Call Of The Wild
Harrison Ford, Omar Sy, Cara Gee; directed by Chris Sanders
Read NOW’s review
iTunes preorder, Google Play preorder
The Captain
Hanyu Zhang, Hao Ou, Jiang Du; directed by Andrew Lau
iTunes preorder, Google Play preorder
Color Out Of Space
Nicolas Cage, Joely Richardson, Madeleine Arthur; directed by Richard Stanley
iTunes preorder, Google Play preorder
The Informer
Ana de Armas, Clive Owen, Joel Kinnaman; directed by Andrea Di Stefano
iTunes preorder, Google Play preorder
Resistance
Jesse Eisenberg, Ed Harris, Edgar Ramirez; directed by Jonathan Jakubowicz
iTunes preorder, Google Play preorder
Sonic The Hedgehog
James Marsden, Jim Carrey, Ben Schwartz; directed by Jeff Fowler
iTunes preorder, Google Play preorder
Disc Recommendation Of The Week
Star Wars: Episode XI - The Rise Of Skywalker
(Disney, 4K/Blu-ray/DVD available March 31)
J.J. Abrams’s conclusion to the saga George Lucas began in 1977 proved just as divisive among fans as Rian Johnson’s The Last Jedi two years earlier, but it works pretty well as a riff on Return Of The Jedi, delivering a suitably epic finale for Rey (Daisy Ridley), Poe (Oscar Isaac) and Finn (John Boyega)… and on second viewing, you can really appreciate everything Adam Driver is doing as the conflicted villain Kylo Ren. The 4K and Blu-ray discs’ higher bitrates and uncompressed audio put the iTunes version to shame; the two-hour Skywalker Legacy documentary, included on the supplemental-features disc, also looks surprisingly good.