What's new to VOD and streaming this weekend

COVID-19 is going to keep us all indoors for a while, so here’s a handy list of all the new movies arriving for rental and purchase on digital this week – as well as one physical disc recommendation, because there’s no school like the old school. Prices may vary by platform.

Released March 27

I Still Believe

Britt Robertson, K.J. Apa, Melissa Roxburgh; directed by Andrew Erwin, Jon Erwin

iTunes rental, Google Play rental

Vivarium

Imogen Poots, Jesse Eisenberg, Jonathan Aris; directed by Lorcan Finnegan

Read NOW’s review

iTunes, Google Play

Available March 31

Bad Boys For Life

Will Smith, Martin Lawrence, Vanessa Hudgens; directed by Adil El Arbi, Bilall Fallah

Read NOW’s review

iTunes preorder, Google Play preorder

The Call Of The Wild

Harrison Ford, Omar Sy, Cara Gee; directed by Chris Sanders

Read NOW’s review

iTunes preorder, Google Play preorder

The Captain

Hanyu Zhang, Hao Ou, Jiang Du; directed by Andrew Lau

iTunes preorder, Google Play preorder

Color Out Of Space

Nicolas Cage, Joely Richardson, Madeleine Arthur; directed by Richard Stanley

Read NOW’s review

iTunes preorder, Google Play preorder

The Informer

Ana de Armas, Clive Owen, Joel Kinnaman; directed by Andrea Di Stefano

iTunes preorder, Google Play preorder

Resistance

Jesse Eisenberg, Ed Harris, Edgar Ramirez; directed by Jonathan Jakubowicz

iTunes preorder, Google Play preorder

Sonic The Hedgehog

James Marsden, Jim Carrey, Ben Schwartz; directed by Jeff Fowler

Read NOW’s review

iTunes preorder, Google Play preorder

Disc Recommendation Of The Week

Star Wars: Episode XI - The Rise Of Skywalker

(Disney, 4K/Blu-ray/DVD available March 31)

J.J. Abrams’s conclusion to the saga George Lucas began in 1977 proved just as divisive among fans as Rian Johnson’s The Last Jedi two years earlier, but it works pretty well as a riff on Return Of The Jedi, delivering a suitably epic finale for Rey (Daisy Ridley), Poe (Oscar Isaac) and Finn (John Boyega)… and on second viewing, you can really appreciate everything Adam Driver is doing as the conflicted villain Kylo Ren. The 4K and Blu-ray discs’ higher bitrates and uncompressed audio put the iTunes version to shame; the two-hour Skywalker Legacy documentary, included on the supplemental-features disc, also looks surprisingly good.

