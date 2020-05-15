What's new to VOD and streaming this weekend

× Expand Castle In The Ground, TIFF 2019 Imogen Poots and Alex Wolff star in the TIFF drama Castle In The Ground, now available on digital and on demand.

Available now

All The Wild Horses

Documentary directed by Ivo Marloh

Fox Virtual Theatre

Buddy

Documentary directed by Heddy Honigmann

Fox Virtual Theatre

Castle In The Ground

Alex Wolff, Imogen Poots, Tom Cullen; directed by Joey Klein

iTunes, Google Play

Easy Land

Mirjana Jokovic, Nina Kiri, Sarah Deakins; directed by Sanja Zivkovic

iTunes

Proximity

Ryan Masson, Highdee Kuan, Christian Prentice; directed by Eric Demeusy

iTunes, Google Play

Red Snow

Asivak Koostachin, Shafin Karim, Tantoo Cardinal; directed by Marie Clements

iTunes, Google Play

Scoob!

With the voices of Will Forte, Amanda Seyfried, Mark Wahlberg; directed by Tony Cervone

iTunes, Google Play

Thousand Pieces Of Gold

Rosalind Chao, Chris Cooper, Michael Paul Chan; directed by Nancy Kelly

Fox Virtual Theatre

Up From The Streets: New Orleans: The City Of Music

Documentary directed by Michael Murphy

Hot Docs At Home

Available May 18

Gordon Lightfoot: If You Could Read My Mind

Documentary directed by Martha Kehoe and Joan Tosoni

iTunes pre-order, Google Play wishlist

Available May 19

The Lodge

Riley Keough, Richard Armitage, Jaeden Martell; directed by Severin Fiala and Veronika Franz

iTunes pre-order, Google Play wishlist

The Roads Not Taken

Javier Bardem, Elle Fanning, Branka Katic; directed by Sally Potter

iTunes pre-order, Google Play wishlist

Tokyo Godfathers

With the voices of Tôru Emori, Aya Okomoto, Yoshiaki Umegaki; directed by Satoshi Kon

iTunes pre-order, Google Play wishlist

Young Ahmed

Idir Ben Addi, Myriem Ahkeddiou, Claire Bodson; directed by Jean-Pierre Dardenne and Luc Dardenne

iTunes pre-order, Google Play wishlist

Disc recommendation of the week

War Of The Worlds

(Paramount, 4K, available May 19)

Steven Spielberg’s 2005 update of the H.G. Wells alien-invasion classic is one of the best movies of the director’s later period – and one of the few truly great American movies to engage with the trauma of 9/11. Spielberg made it back-to-back with Munich, creating an elegant before-and-after double feature: here, the Martian attack comes out of a clear blue sky, sending divorced dad and New Jersey dock worker Tom Cruise scurrying to get his kids (Justin Chatwin, Dakota Fanning) to safety. Paramount’s new 4K release – arriving as part of a Tom Cruise promotion that also includes new 4K editions of Top Gun and Days Of Thunder – doesn’t add any new features, but the UHD transfer is worth the upgrade all on its own: the remastered transfer is the closest I’ve seen to the theatrical presentation, finally capturing the hazy, nightmarish aesthetic of Janusz Kaminski’s cinematography. And the movie itself holds up remarkably well 15 years later, its visual effects still unimpeachable and its set pieces still potent. That ferry sequence is one of Spielberg’s finest moments.

@normwilner