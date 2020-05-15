What's new to VOD and streaming this weekend

Castle In The Ground, TIFF 2019
Imogen Poots and Alex Wolff star in the TIFF drama Castle In The Ground, now available on digital and on demand.
Available now
All The Wild Horses
Documentary directed by Ivo Marloh
Buddy
Documentary directed by Heddy Honigmann
Castle In The Ground
Alex Wolff, Imogen Poots, Tom Cullen; directed by Joey Klein
Easy Land
Mirjana Jokovic, Nina Kiri, Sarah Deakins; directed by Sanja Zivkovic
Proximity
Ryan Masson, Highdee Kuan, Christian Prentice; directed by Eric Demeusy
Red Snow
Asivak Koostachin, Shafin Karim, Tantoo Cardinal; directed by Marie Clements
Scoob!
With the voices of Will Forte, Amanda Seyfried, Mark Wahlberg; directed by Tony Cervone
Thousand Pieces Of Gold
Rosalind Chao, Chris Cooper, Michael Paul Chan; directed by Nancy Kelly
Up From The Streets: New Orleans: The City Of Music
Documentary directed by Michael Murphy
Available May 18
Gordon Lightfoot: If You Could Read My Mind
Documentary directed by Martha Kehoe and Joan Tosoni
iTunes pre-order, Google Play wishlist
Available May 19
The Lodge
Riley Keough, Richard Armitage, Jaeden Martell; directed by Severin Fiala and Veronika Franz
iTunes pre-order, Google Play wishlist
The Roads Not Taken
Javier Bardem, Elle Fanning, Branka Katic; directed by Sally Potter
iTunes pre-order, Google Play wishlist
Tokyo Godfathers
With the voices of Tôru Emori, Aya Okomoto, Yoshiaki Umegaki; directed by Satoshi Kon
iTunes pre-order, Google Play wishlist
Young Ahmed
Idir Ben Addi, Myriem Ahkeddiou, Claire Bodson; directed by Jean-Pierre Dardenne and Luc Dardenne
iTunes pre-order, Google Play wishlist
Disc recommendation of the week
War Of The Worlds
(Paramount, 4K, available May 19)
Steven Spielberg’s 2005 update of the H.G. Wells alien-invasion classic is one of the best movies of the director’s later period – and one of the few truly great American movies to engage with the trauma of 9/11. Spielberg made it back-to-back with Munich, creating an elegant before-and-after double feature: here, the Martian attack comes out of a clear blue sky, sending divorced dad and New Jersey dock worker Tom Cruise scurrying to get his kids (Justin Chatwin, Dakota Fanning) to safety. Paramount’s new 4K release – arriving as part of a Tom Cruise promotion that also includes new 4K editions of Top Gun and Days Of Thunder – doesn’t add any new features, but the UHD transfer is worth the upgrade all on its own: the remastered transfer is the closest I’ve seen to the theatrical presentation, finally capturing the hazy, nightmarish aesthetic of Janusz Kaminski’s cinematography. And the movie itself holds up remarkably well 15 years later, its visual effects still unimpeachable and its set pieces still potent. That ferry sequence is one of Spielberg’s finest moments.